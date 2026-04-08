Video: Liz Leclerc, Will Blum & John Treacy Egan Perform 'He Plays the Violin' from 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse





Paper Mill Playhouse has released footage of Liz Leclerc (Martha Jefferson), Will Blum (John Adams), and John Treacy Egan (Benjamin Franklin) performing 'He Plays the Violin' from their current production of 1776, now playing through May 2, 2026.

The Tony Award-winning musical, with music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards and book by Peter Stone, brings the story behind the creation of the Declaration of Independence to the stage with witty satire, compelling drama, and a thrilling score. The show follows Adams, Jefferson, Franklin, and their fellow delegates as they navigate fiery debates, political tensions, and personal conflicts in their struggle to unite thirteen colonies.

Directed by Mark S. Hoebee with musical staging by Nancy Renée Braun and music direction by Jillian Zack, the production also stars Michael Burrell as Thomas Jefferson, Elena Shaddow as Abigail Adams, Edward Watts as John Dickinson, Jonathan Young as Edward Rutledge, James Moye as John Hancock, Bryant Martin as Richard Henry Lee, and Praise Oranika as the Courier, among a large ensemble cast.

1776 runs 2 hours and 40 minutes including intermission and is recommended for audiences 10 and up.