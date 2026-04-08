Max von Essen, Betsy Morgan and More to Join Tyne Daly for BRIGADOON at Pasadena Playhouse
The production features a new adaptation by Alexandra Silber, inspired by the original book by Alan Jay Lerner.
The full cast has been revealed for Pasadena Playhouse's production of Lerner & Loewe’s Brigadoon (May 13 – June 14, 2026) in a new adaptation by Alexandra Silber, inspired by the original book by Alan Jay Lerner, with lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner, music by Frederick Loewe, and original dances created by Agnes DeMille. Lerner & Loewe’s Brigadoon will be directed and choreographed by Katie Spelman, who made her Broadway choreographic debut with The Notebook.
The cast of Brigadoon is led by previously announced Tony Award and six time Emmy Award Winner Tyne Daly as Widow Lundie (previously Mr. Lundie), Tony Award Nominee Max von Essen (An American in Paris, Anastasia, Evita) as Tommy Albright, Broadway’s Betsy Morgan (Kimberly Akimbo, The King and I, A Little Night Music) as Fiona MacLaren, Broadway’s Happy Anderson (The Merchant of Venice, Netflix’sMindhunter) as Jeff Douglas, and Broadway’s Daniel Yearwood (Hamilton, Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends) as Charlie Dalrymple.
The production will also include Brian CalÌ (Broadway’s Master Class) as Ensemble/Angus (U/S Archie), Amanda Clement (Broadway’s Tammy Faye) as Ensemble (U/S Maggie), Sophie Liu David (Marriott Theatre’s Catch Me If You Can) as Ensemble (U/S Jean), Kylie Victoria Edwards (Anastasia 1st National Tour) as Jean MacLaren, Michael Scott Harris (Musical Theatre West’s Ragtime) as Archie Beaton, Jessica Lee Keller (Disney Channel’s Teen Beach Movie and Teen Beach 2) as Maggie Anderson, Evan Kinnane(Broadway’s Moulin Rouge!) as Ensemble (U/S Harry Beaton), Maddie Miller Lacambra (La Mirada Theatre’s Sweeney Todd) as Ensemble (Swing), Julia Wheeler Lennon (Signature Theatre’s The Bridges of Madison County) as Ensemble (U/S Fiona), Brian Kim McCormick (L.A. Opera’s West Side Story) as Ensemble/Stuart, Spencer Milford (The Muny’s Newsies) as Harry Beaton, Gabriel Navarro (Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre’s A Christmas Story) as Ensemble, Chuck Saculla (Broadway’s Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) as Ensemble/Sandy Dean, Amy Smith (Anastasia National Tour) as Ensemble (U/S Widow Lundie/Meg), Gil Sweeney (Brooklyn Pop) as Ensemble (Swing), Donna Vivino (Broadway’s Hell’s Kitchen)as Meg Brockie, and Geoffrey Wade (Broadway’s Translations) as Andrew MacLaren.
The creative team includes Brad Gardner (Music Director), Darryl Archibald (Music Supervisor), Jason Sherwood (Scenic Designer), Raquel Adorno (Costume Designer), Albee Alvarado (Hair/Wig/Makeup Designer), Kim Parker (Assistant Hair/Wig/Makeup Designer), Jaymi Smith (Lighting Designer), Jennifer Hernandez Mota (UCI Executive Assistant), Avery Reagan (Associate Lighting Designer), Diana Herrera(Assistant Lighting Designer), Danny Erdberg and Ursula Kwong-Brown (Sound Designers), with Casting by RBT Casting (Ryan Bernard Tymensky, CSA) with Associate Casting Director Dana Ellis. The Stage Management team includes Jill Gold (Production Stage Manager), Lauren Buangan (Assistant Stage Manager), Miriam E. Mendoza (Assistant Stage Manager), and Gaby Ostrove (Production Assistant).
Two American travelers lose their way in the Scottish Highlands and stumble upon Brigadoon—a mysterious village that appears for just one day every hundred years. With its lush score, live orchestra, sweeping choreography, and a newly adapted book, this beloved classic is a heart-stirring journey into a world where time stands still, and love defies all logic. Featuring the Lerner & Loewe Broadway standards “Almost Like Being In Love” and “The Heather on the Hill,” let yourself be swept away by one of the most romantic musicals ever written, as timeless as the legend itself.
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