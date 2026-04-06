Photos: Matthew Morrison Greets Fans After First Performance in JUST IN TIME

Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominee Matthew Morrison recently began his limited three-week engagement as Bobby Darin in Broadway's Just in Time. Following his first performance, he and the rest of the cast, including Debbie Gravitte, Isa Briones, and more, greeted fans at the stage door. Check out photos below!

Two-time Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award nominee Jeremy Jordan will follow performances as Bobby Darin on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

Just in Time is a new musical about the legendary singer Bobby Darin whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. Audiences are transported into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.” Discover the man behind the music who pushed back against the record labels to chart a new course for himself on the charts – a once-in-a-lifetime talent who knew his time was limited and was determined to make a splash before it was too late.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas