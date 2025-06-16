Photos: Alicia Keys and HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Visits GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Hell's Kitchen is now running at the Shubert Theatre.
Last Friday, Alicia Keys and the cast of Broadway's Hell's Kitchen visited Good Morning America on what was the show's final broadcast from the Times Square Studio. During their appearance, Keys discussed the musical's second year on Broadway, along with the upcoming companion book, Hell's Kitchen: Behind the Dream. Christopher Jackson, who recently joined the show, also spoke about his experience.
Jessica Vosk, Phillip Johnson Richardson, Amanda Reid, and other members of the cast also took the stage to perform "Girl on Fire" and "No One" from the hit musical. Watch their performances here and check out photos from their appearance below.
HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by four-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist & Tony Award nominee Kristoffer Diaz – and the music of Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.
Ali is a 17-year-old girl full of fire – searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you've never felt before – HELL’S KITCHEN, a new musical from 16-time Grammy® Award winner Alicia Keys, whose songs and experiences growing up in NY inspire a story made for Broadway.
Photo credit: ABC/Heidi Gutman/Paula Lobo
ROBIN ROBERTS, Alicia Keys, George Stephanopoulos, CAST OF HELL'S KITCHEN
Ginger Zee, Michael Strahan, ROBIN ROBERTS, Alicia Keys, George Stephanopoulos, LARA SPENCER, Sam Champion, CAST OF HELL'S KITCHEN
HELL'S KITCHEN CAST
Alicia Keys, LARA SPENCER
Sam Champion, LARA SPENCER, CAST OF HELL'S KITCHEN
ROBIN ROBERTS, Alicia Keys, LARA SPENCER
CAST OF HELL'S KITCHEN
Sam Champion, LARA SPENCER, CAST OF HELL'S KITCHEN
(ABC/PAULA LOBO) CAST OF HELL'S KITCHEN