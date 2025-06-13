Video: Watch HELL'S KITCHEN Perform 'Girl on Fire' & 'No One' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast of Hell's Kitchen appeared on Good Morning America today to perform "Girl on Fire" and "No One." Introduced by Alicia Keys, the performance featured Jessica Vosk, Phillip Johnson Richardson, Amanda Reid, and the cast of the hit musical.

Following the performance, Keys sat down with the Good Morning American hosts to discuss the musical's second year on Broadway and its upcoming companion book, Hell's Kitchen: Behind the Dream. The interview also featured an appearance by new cast member Christopher Jackson, who discussed joining the show as Davis.

"When you have such a great catalogue and such a powerful storytelling element, it's easy to drop these songs in and make sense of the characters that you're trying to bring to life," Jackson shared."

About Hell's Kitchen

HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by four-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist & Tony Award nominee Kristoffer Diaz – and the music of Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.

Ali is a 17-year-old girl full of fire – searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you've never felt before – HELL’S KITCHEN, a new musical from 16-time Grammy® Award winner Alicia Keys, whose songs and experiences growing up in NY inspire a story made for Broadway.

Rebellious and stifled by an overprotective single mother, Ali is lost until she meets her mentor: a neighbor who opens her heart and mind to the power of the piano. Set to the rhythm of the 90s, HELL’S KITCHEN is a love story between a mother and daughter. It's about finding yourself, your purpose, and the community that lifts you. Come remember where dreams begin.

The creative team for HELL’S KITCHEN includes, Tony Award® nominee Robert Brill (Scenic Design), Tony Award winner Dede Ayite (Costume Design), Tony Award® winner Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Tony Award® winner Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Tony Award® nominee Peter Nigrini (Projection Design), Mia Neal (Hair and Wig Design), Michael Clifton (Makeup Design), Heidi Griffiths and Kate Murray (Casting), Danny Maly (Production Stage Manager), and Foresight Theatrical (General Management).

The music team of HELL’S KITCHEN includes orchestrations by Tony Award® winner Tom Kitt and Tony Award nominee Adam Blackstone, arrangements by Alicia Keys and Adam Blackstone, music consulting by Tom Kitt and music direction by Lily Ling.