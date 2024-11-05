Photos: Alicia Keys & More Honored by the Arthur Miller Foundation

See photos of Hell's Kitchen cast members and more.
The ARTHUR MILLER FOUNDATION held the annual Arthur Miller Foundation Honors on Sunday, October 27, 2024 at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre. This year’s gala event celebrated the 10th anniversary of Arthur Miller Foundation Theater Education Programs in partnership with NYC Public Schools while raising crucial program funds. The benefit paid tribute to the power of theater education by honoring artists, educators, and advocates who have made significant contributions to the arts and arts education. This year’s honorees included 16-time Grammy Award winner ALICIA KEYS, Tony nominated playwright and Pulitzer Prize finalist KRISTOFFER DIAZ, alongside musician and Keys’ former educator LINDA AZIZA MILLER. See photos from the event here!
The Arthur Miller Foundation is a nonprofit organization, created to honor the legacy of Arthur Miller and his New York City public school education by increasing equitable access to quality theater education for public school students. AMF Theater Education Programs provide theater teachers with certification, training, and critical resources to build and sustain quality in-school theater programs impacting over 60,000 public school students in all 5 boroughs of NYC and in Bridgeport and Norwalk Public Schools in Connecticut. The Arthur Miller Foundation Honors celebrates the power of public school theater education and is produced by AMF Executive Director Jaime Hastings.
Alicia Keys received the AMF Arts & Culture Award, as a former NYC public school student who has remained committed throughout her career to creating opportunities for young artists and puts access to education at the forefront of much of her philanthropic work. AMF honored Kristoffer Diaz, also an alumnus of NYC Public Schools, with the AMF Legacy Award, for carving a meaningful impact in the American theater. Former Professional Performing Arts High School educator Linda Aziza Miller received the AMF Excellence in Arts Education Award for her dedication to public school students and access to quality, comprehensive arts instruction.
