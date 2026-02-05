Christine Ebersole, Jelani Alladin and More to Star in BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF!

The lineup has been revealed for the 16th annual Broadway Belts for PFF! on Monday, March 9, at SONY Hall with a simultaneous virtual livestream.

The in-person event is sold out; those interested in joining the waiting list may email Broadwaybelts@pulmonaryfibrosis.org.

Hosted by Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award recipient and pulmonary fibrosis advocate Julie Halston (Broadway’s Our Town, Tootsie, Gypsy, You Can’t Take It with You, TV’s Sex and the City), the benefit brings together performers, patients, caregivers and supporters for a one-of-a-kind evening that raises funds and awareness for PF research, education, advocacy and patient programs. More than 250,000 Americans are living with PF and interstitial lung disease, with over 50,000 new cases diagnosed each year.

This year’s evening will feature the legendary two-time Tony Award–winning entertainer Christine Ebersole (42nd Street, Grey Gardens, TV’s Bob Hearts Abishola), Jelani Alladin (Frozen, Hercules), Hannah Cruz (Chess, Suffs), Danny Drewes (Pretty Woman The Musical, films Wicked and Wicked: for Good) and previously announced fan favorite Daniel Emmet (finalist on America’s Got Talent).

In addition to the performances, attendees will enjoy a pre-cocktail reception, a three-course seated dinner and a lively after party.

The 2026 Ralph Howard Legacy Award will be presented to David Steffy, PFF Board Member Emeritus and philanthropist whose family has been impacted by PF. Past award recipients include:

2025 – Todd Tullis, PFF Advocate

2024 – Hales Family Foundation, Terence Hales, PFF Board Member and Philanthropist

2023 – Robert Creighton, Actor and Pulmonary Fibrosis Advocate

2022 – Tom Viola, Executive Director, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids

2021 – Laurie Chandler, PFF Board Member and Patient Advocate

2020 – Daryl Roth, Tony Award-winning Broadway Producer