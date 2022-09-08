Photos: 1776 Company Assembles for a Fore Fathers Family Photo

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
1776 will open on Broadway at the American Airlines Theatre on October 6, 2022.

Sep. 08, 2022  

Roundabout Theatre Company will soon present the new Broadway production of the Tony Award-winning musical, 1776, directed by Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus, and co-produced with the American Repertory Theater. 1776 begins preview performances on Friday, September 16, 2022 and opens officially on Thursday, October 6, 2022. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

The Broadway cast of 1776 includes Crystal Lucas-Perry as "John Adams," Gisela Adisa as "Robert Livingston," Nancy Anderson as "George Read," Becca Ayers as "Col. Thomas McKean," Tiffani Barbour as "Andrew McNair," Carolee Carmello as "John Dickinson," Allyson Kaye Daniel as "Abigail Adams/Rev. Jonathan Witherspoon," Elizabeth A. Davis as "Thomas Jefferson," Mehry Eslaminia as "Charles Thomson," Joanna Glushak as "Stephen Hopkins," Shawna Hamic as "Richard Henry Lee," Eryn LeCroy as "Martha Jefferson/Dr. Lyman Hall," Liz Mikel as "John Hancock," Patrena Murray as "Benjamin Franklin," Oneika Phillips as "Joseph Hewes," Lulu Picart as "Samuel Chase," Sara Porkalob as "Edward Rutledge," Sushma Saha as "Judge James Wilson," Brooke Simpson as "Roger Sherman," Salome B. Smith as "Courier," Sav Souza as "Dr. Josiah Bartlett," Jill Vallery as "Caesar Rodney," and Ariella Serur, Grace Stockdale, and Imani Pearl Williams as Standbys. Additional Standbys will be announced at a later date. The cast includes multiple representations of race, ethnicity, and gender; they identify as female, transgender and nonbinary.

What will it take to get two dozen powerfully passionate, exceedingly complicated, and all-too-human individuals to settle their differences, while they hold the very future of a nation in their hands? This Tony Award-winning Best Musical is tuneful, funny, and constantly surprising, especially in this revolutionary new production from directors Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus. You may never think about our country-who we are and why-the same way again.

The comapny just gathered for a fore fathers family photo in the rehearsal room!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

(Back Row, L-R) Co-Director/Choreographer Jeffrey L. Paige, Dawn L. Troupe, Becca Ayers, Tiffani Barbour, Mehry Eslaminia, Elizabeth A. Davis, Crystal-Lucas Perry, Carolee Carmello, Liz Mikel, Sav Souza, Jill Vallery, Grace Stockdale and Co-Director Diane Paulus (Middle Row, L-R) Shelby Acosta, Nancy Anderson, Salome B. Smith, Shawna Hamic, Patrena Murray, Sara Porkalob, Allyson Kaye Daniel, Joanna Glushak, Lulu Picart and Imani Pearl Williams (Bottom Row, L-R) Associate Director Brisa Areli Muñoz, Oneika Phillips, Brooke Simpson, Sushma Saha, Gisela Adisa and Ariella Serurpose

