Photo Special: Broadway's Jennifer Leigh Warren in the Cast of FOX's RENT

January, 2019 is a big month for Jennifer as FOX's Rent is January 27th on Fox and the BroadwayHD streaming of "A Night with Janis Joplin" began January 19th where Jennifer performs as the "Blues Singer."

Jennifer has been on "the lot" since just before the holidays and had to cut short her Christmas visit home to Texas, to see her mom, Ruby and brother Michael, but certainly didn't mind, as she never saw this job coming, but was thrilled to get the call and be part of Michael Greif's latest "vision" of the iconic musical for television and a new and expanded audience.

The original Crystal in the Howard Ashman/Alan Menken hit "Little Shop of Horrors," the original Alice's Daughter in "Big River" (with the song "How Blest we are' written for her by Roger Miller), the original casts of "Marie Christine" and "Lonesome Traveler."

In Rent the character Mark is played by an African-American actor Jordan Fisher (a first) and she plays his mother, Mrs.Cohen. She is also Mrs. Jefferson, the mother of the character Joanne (played by Kiersey Clemons), the "Christmas Bells" homeless woman and much more. She is thrilled to have the opportunity to bring to life these characters and excited that a new generation is being drawn to theater with this cast of including actress Kiersey Clemons (Joanne Jefferson), Emmy nominee and Tony Award winner Brandon Victor Dixon (Tom Collins), singer/songwriter Jordan Fisher (Mark Cohen), actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens (Maureen Johnson), newcomer and singer/songwriter Brennin Hunt (Roger Davis), R&B/Pop superstar Mario (Benjamin Coffin III), recording artist Tinashe (Mimi Marquez) and performer Valentina (Angel Dumont Schunard). Additionally, Keala Settle will perform the iconic solo from "Seasons of Love" and join the ensemble in the live musical.

The television adaptation will be broadcast from the historic Fox Studios in Los Angeles. Acclaimed film, television and theater producer Marc Platt ("Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," "Grease: Live," "La La Land," "Wicked"), along with the estate of writer/composer Jonathan Larson, will executive-produce the event. Tony Award-nominated director Michael Greif ("Dear Evan Hansen," "Rent"), who directed the original New York Theatre Workshop and Broadway productions of "Rent," is the director overseeing the stage direction; and Alex Rudzinski ("Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," "Grease: Live," "Dancing with the Stars") will serve as the live television director.

In addition to Greif, creative team members from the original Broadway production of "Rent" returning for the television adaptation include Emmy Award-winning casting director Bernie Telsey and costume designer Angela Wendt. Additional creative team members include Obie Award winner Kristoffer Diaz writing the adaptation for television, Emmy Award winner Al Gurdon as lighting designer, Tony Award and Grammy Award winner Stephen Oremus as music director and producer, Jason Sherwood as set designer and two-time Emmy Award nominee Sonya Tayeh as choreographer.

"Rent" originally was produced in New York by New York Theatre Workshop and on Broadway by Jeffrey Seller, Kevin McCollum, Allan S. Gordon and New York Theatre Workshop.

RENT is produced by 20th Century Fox Television. Marc Platt, Adam Siegel, Julie Larson, Allan Larson and Revolution Studios' Vince Totino, Scott Hemming and Marla Levine will serve as executive producers. "Like" RENT on Facebook at RENTonFOX. Follow the series on Twitter @RENTonFOX and join the conversationusing #RENT. See photos and videos on Instragram by following RENTonFOX.

