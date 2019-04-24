WAITRESS
Photo Flash: WAITRESS Celebrates Three Sweet Years on Broadway

Apr. 24, 2019  

Today, on April 24th, Waitress celebrates the third anniversary since officially opening on Broadway at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in 2016. The Broadway company celebrated yesterday with a special cake by the show's own Pie Consultant, Stacy Donnelly of Cute as Cake.

Waitress currently stars Shoshana Bean, Charity Angel Dawson, Lenne Klingaman, Jeremy Jordan, Ben Thompson, Larry Marshall, Benny Elledge, Eddie Jemison, Melody A. Betts, Tyrone Davis Jr., Andrew Fitch, Molly Hager, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Arica Jackson, Molly Jobe, Brandon Kalm, Matt Kumangai, Tess Murphy, Everleigh Rotunno, Stephanie Torns and Dan Tracy.

Photo Credit: Monroe George

Charity Angel Dawson, Shoshana Bean, Jessie Hooker-Bailey

Stephanie Torns, Molly Hager, Charity Angel Dawson and Max Kumangai

Happy 3 Year Anniversary Pie by Stacy Donnelly of Cute as Cake

