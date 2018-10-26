Photo Flash: Rosie's Theatre Kids Honors Billy Porter At 16th Annual Gala

Rosie's Theater Kids celebrated their 15th anniversary by honoring Tony and Grammy Award-winning actor, singer, director, composer, and playwright, Billy Porter. Hosted by Rosie O'Donnell featuring performance by Rosie's Theater Kids, the event welcomed stars of stage and screen. See photos from the event below!

From his early performances on "The Rosie O'Donnell Show," to his groundbreaking performance as Lola in KINKY BOOTS, and most recently co-starring in Ryan Murphy's "Pose," Billy serves as an excellent role model for RTKids students as a performer and advocate. RTKids is honored to celebrate his work and his support of Rosie's Theater Kids in this special anniversary year for the organization.

Rosie O'Donnell, who founded Rosie's Theater Kids with Artistic and Executive Director Lori Klinger, stated, "Billy Porter has done it all, and is an inspiration to all. The students at Rosie's Theater Kids who admire him tremendously, are hard at work on a Gala performance that captures the incredible energy, generosity and talent of this one-of-a-kind Broadway star."

RTKids was launched in 2003 at PS 51, a Title I public school bordering on the theater district where students would walk by Broadway theaters daily, and never have the opportunity to go inside. Rosie noticed this, and thought it was, "...like living in Hawaii, and never having access to the beach." Together with Rosie, Artistic and Executive Director Lori Klinger developed PS Broadway - RTKids foundational program. In 2003, all 40 fifth graders at PS 51 participated in 15 weeks of singing and dancing training, and every single fifth grader went to see their first Broadway show - all free of charge.

Over the years since its debut, RTKids has blossomed into much more than simply a song and dance venue. The dedication and inspiration of its expert staff and generosity of its guest Broadway professionals have yielded truly remarkable results. Today, RTKids services include performing arts instruction, life skills development, academic tutoring, and a home-away-from-home environment that is safe and nurturing.

