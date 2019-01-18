Photo Flash: Original MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Members Visit Roundabout Production

Click Here for More Articles on MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Merrily We Roll Along original cast members Mana Allen, Donna Marie Asbury, Tonya Pinkins, Gary Stevens, Clark Sayre and David Cady attended a recent performance of Roundabout and Fiasco's production.

Check out the photo of the cast members with the current cast, below!

Roundabout Theatre Company and Fiasco Theater present MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG featuring a book by George Furth and music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, directed by Noah Brody.

The company of six includes Fiasco Co-Artistic Director Jessie Austrian,Brittany Bradford, Fiasco company member Paul L. Coffey, Manu Narayan, Fiasco Co-Artistic Director Ben Steinfeld and Fiasco company member Emily Young.

Merrily We Roll Along begins preview performances Off-Broadway on Saturday, January 12 at 7:30PM, and opens officially on February 19, 2019 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street).

This is a limited engagement through April 7, 2019. For more information, please visit Roundabout Theatre Company's website at roundabouttheatre.org.

