Photo Flash: Meet the Cast of Roundabout Underground's DARLING GRENADINE

Roundabout Theatre Company will soon present the new musical Darling Grenadine, book, music & lyrics by Daniel Zaitchik, directed & choreographed by Michael Berresse. This opens Roundabout Underground's 13th season, which also includes Exception to the Rule by Dave Harris, directed by Miranda Haymon in Spring 2020. Darling Grenadine will feature Matt Dallal as "Man," Jay Armstrong Johnson as "Paul," Adam Kantor as "Harry," Aury Krebs as "Woman," Mike Nappi as "The Street Musician," and Emily Walton as "Louise."

The New York premiere of Darling Grenadine begins preview performances Off-Broadway on Thursday, January 16, 2020 and opens officially on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, March 15, 2020. All tickets for Roundabout Underground productions are $30.

Roundabout Underground debuts its first new musical in a decade. When charismatic songwriter Harry falls for clever chorus girl Louise, all of Manhattan glitters with the blush of new love. But what happens when the sparkling fantasy begins to dissolve? Bubbling over with charm, wit, and whimsy, Darling Grenadine navigates the tension between romance and reality, light and dark, bitter and sweet. Featuring a vibrantly eclectic score and stirring book and lyrics by Daniel Zaitchik.

The cast just met the press earlier today and you can meet the full group below!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You