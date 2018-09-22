Photo Flash: Meet the COME FROM AWAY National Tour Cast

The touring production of Come From Away is kicking off this fall! The cast met the press yesterday and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out the photos below!

The national tour of Come From Away will star Kevin Carolan(Disney's Newsies), Harter Clingman (Peter and The Starcatcher), Nick Duckart (In the Heights), Chamblee Ferguson, Becky Gulsvig (School of Rock the Musical), Julie Johnson(Memphis), Christine Toy Johnson(The Music Man), James Earl Jones II (The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess), Megan McGinnis (Les Misérables), Andrew Samonsky(South Pacific), Danielle K. Thomas (Avenue Q), Emily Walton (August Osage County), Marika Aubrey, Jane Bunting, Michael Brian Dunn, Julie Garnyé, Adam Halpin and Aaron Michael Ray.

With a book, music and lyrics by Tony and Grammy Award nominees Irene Sankoff & David Hein, Come From Away is directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley(Come From Away), musical staging by two-time Tony nominee Kelly Devine(Come From Away, Rocky), with music supervision by Grammy nominee Ian Eisendrath (Come From Away), scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (Act One), costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James (Jelly's Last Jam), lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley (Hamilton), sound design by Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen (End of the Rainbow), orchestrations by Tony nominee August Eriksmoen (Bright Star), music arrangements by Grammy nominee Ian Eisendrath and casting by Telsey + Company.

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Photo Credit: Monroe G. Scott



Kevin Carolan, Harter Clingman, Christine Toy Johnson, Chamblee Ferguson, Julie Johnson, Emily Walton, Andrew Samonsky, Nick Duckart, Becky Gulsvig, Megan McGinnis, Danielle K. Thomas, and James Earl Jones II



Full cast of the Come From Away National Tour



David Hein, Kelly Devine, and Christopher Ashley