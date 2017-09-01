Photo Flash: Jenn Gambatese Showcases Rodgers & Hammerstein Favorites for Fashion Spread in W42ST Magazine

Hope is, at least in part, what draws Jenn Gambatese to the songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein. Six nights a week she's belting out rock and opera as uptight principal Rosalie Mullins in School of Rock, but R&H is where her heart is. So much so, that she's released an album of her favorites - Cockeyed Optimist. Gambatese stuns in a new fashion spread inspired by a few special tracks from the album in the September Style Issue of W42ST Magazine (Words by Ruth Walker, Photography by Julio Gaggia, and Creative Direction by Sam Ratelle). Scroll down for photos from the feature!

Photo Credit: Julio Gaggia / juliogaggia.com

