Photo Flash: Inside The Lambda Legal National Liberty Awards
Last night, Lambda Legal, the nation's oldest and largest LGBT legal organization hosted the 2019 National Liberty Awards, last night at Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers, in New York City. The evening honored former Executive Director of National Center for Lesbian Rights, Kate Kendell and LGBTQ youth advocates and Lambda Legal Youth in Out-of-Home CareProject partner Baker McKenzie - for their advocacy, activism and commitment in the fight for LGBT equality.
The evening also featured remarks by renowned comedian Dana Goldberg and a performance by pop singer VINCINT. Other notable guests included,Andrew Kohagen, Jeffrey Marsh, Javier Munoz, Yuval David, Peppermint, Yuhua Hamasaki and Alexis Michelle. DJ Pamela Katz provided music for the after party.
Photo Credit: Getty Images
