Photo Flash: Inside The Lambda Legal National Liberty Awards

May. 10, 2019  

Last night, Lambda Legal, the nation's oldest and largest LGBT legal organization hosted the 2019 National Liberty Awards, last night at Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers, in New York City. The evening honored former Executive Director of National Center for Lesbian Rights, Kate Kendell and LGBTQ youth advocates and Lambda Legal Youth in Out-of-Home CareProject partner Baker McKenzie - for their advocacy, activism and commitment in the fight for LGBT equality.

The evening also featured remarks by renowned comedian Dana Goldberg and a performance by pop singer VINCINT. Other notable guests included,Andrew Kohagen, Jeffrey Marsh, Javier Munoz, Yuval David, Peppermint, Yuhua Hamasaki and Alexis Michelle. DJ Pamela Katz provided music for the after party.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Photo Flash: Inside The Lambda Legal National Liberty Awards
Andres Trevino

Photo Flash: Inside The Lambda Legal National Liberty Awards
Todd Sears and Dana Goldberg

Photo Flash: Inside The Lambda Legal National Liberty Awards
Javier Vargas

Photo Flash: Inside The Lambda Legal National Liberty Awards
Todd Sears and Lanaya Irvin

Photo Flash: Inside The Lambda Legal National Liberty Awards
Javier Munoz

Photo Flash: Inside The Lambda Legal National Liberty Awards
Gwen Marcus

Photo Flash: Inside The Lambda Legal National Liberty Awards
Maysoon Zayid


Photo Flash: Inside The Lambda Legal National Liberty Awards
Mark Hornstein and Barry Newstein

Photo Flash: Inside The Lambda Legal National Liberty Awards
Alexis Michelle

Photo Flash: Inside The Lambda Legal National Liberty Awards
Anna Krook and Honoree Kate Kendell

Photo Flash: Inside The Lambda Legal National Liberty Awards
Dana Goldberg

Photo Flash: Inside The Lambda Legal National Liberty Awards
Yuhua Hamasaki


Photo Flash: Inside The Lambda Legal National Liberty Awards
Mark McDermott and Yuval David

Photo Flash: Inside The Lambda Legal National Liberty Awards
VINCINT


Photo Flash: Inside The Lambda Legal National Liberty Awards
Demi Jolato and Alexis Michelle

Photo Flash: Inside The Lambda Legal National Liberty Awards
Peppermint



