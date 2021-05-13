Photos: IHeartDance NYC Returns with an Ann Reinking Tribute, 3 World Premieres and A Multi Disciplinary Program

iHeartDance NYC, a new initiative to celebrate and support the dance artists of New York City through performance opportunities and financial relief, welcomed audiences for 2 sold out performances on the rooftop of the Empire Hotel, Monday May 10, 2021 featuring dancers from Broadway, New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, Dance Theater of Harlem and more.

Following four sold-out and star-studded inaugural performances last month, iHeartDance NYC founders Melissa Gerstein and Kimberly Giannelli have expanded their vision to kickstart live performances in New York with an all-new cast of dancers and will continue to produce shows throughout the summer to provide more performance opportunities to dancers who continue to be displaced from the stage.

Upcoming performances are May 24, June 7 and June 14. Tickets are now on sale at https://www.iheartdancenyc.com.