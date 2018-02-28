Photo Flash: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Completes its Marquee

Producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender have officially unveiled the newly renovated Lyric Theatre marquee on West 43rd Street for the Broadway premiere of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Check out the new image below, and click here for more!

With a design by the production's Set Designer Christine Jones and International Scenic Supervisor Brett J. Banakis, the building now features a 150 foot, 50,000 pound wing spanning from the theatre's marquee up the side of the building. The iconic nest with child adorns the top of Lyric Theatre, overlooking 43rd Street. Click here to download a photo.

"It is a thrill to have the Lyric as a canvas, both inside and out, for our production," said Christine Jones and Brett J. Banakis. "One of the many gifts the Lyric Theatre provided us is over 200 feet of frontage on 43rd street, which includes the beautiful historic facade of the original 1903 building. The producers tasked us with taking advantage of this expanse of space with a visual gesture that relates to the show and connects the old facade with the rest of the newer (1996) facade. We drew inspiration from the wing artwork from the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child poster art, and tried to translate that imagery into a large, metal installation on the side of the building, to serve as a beacon, a gathering spot, and a piece of public sculpture, here in the heart of Times Square."

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child begins preview performances on March 16, 2018 and the official opening is April 22, 2018 at the fully renovated Lyric Theatre (214 West 43rd Street, NYC).

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. The production is one play presented in two parts. Both parts are intended to be seen in order on the same day (matinee and evening) or on two consecutive evenings, or each part can be seen separately.

Visit www.HarryPotterThePlay.com for more information and sign up for the mailing list to stay up to date with future ticket releases and the latest news and updates.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. The critically acclaimed production received its world premiere in July 2016 at the Palace Theatre in London where it continues to play to sold out houses.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has won 22 major theatre awards in the UK and is the most awarded production in the history of Britain's Olivier Awards, winning a record-breaking nine awards earlier this year including Best New Play and Best Director.

It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband, and the father of three school-age children.

While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.

Seven members of the award-winning Original West End Company will reunite on stage for the Broadway premiere: Jamie Parker (Harry Potter), Noma Dumezweni (Hermione Granger) and Paul Thornley (Ron Weasley) with Poppy Miller (Ginny Potter), Sam Clemmett (Albus Potter), Alex Price (Draco Malfoy) and Anthony Boyle (Scorpius Malfoy). They will be joined by David Abeles, Brian Abraham, Shirine Babb, Jess Barbagallo, Olivia Bond, Stephen Bradbury, Lauren Nicole Cipoletti, Will Coombs, Joshua De Jesus, Jessie Fisher, Richard Gallagher, Susan Heyward, Geraldine Hughes, Edward James Hyland, Byron Jennings, Katie Kreisler, Joey Labrasca, Andrew Long, Landon Maas, Kathryn Meisle, Angela Reed, Dave Register, Adeola Role, James Romney, Nathan Salstone, Malika Samuel, Alanna Saunders, Brooklyn Shuck, David St. Louis, Stuart Ward, Madeline Weinstein, Alex Weisman and Benjamin Wheelwright playing a variety of characters.

Mr. Parker, Ms. Dumezweni, Mr. Thornley, Ms. Miller, Mr. Clemmett, Mr. Price and Mr. Boyle are appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association. The producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance to this production.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA. UK Casting by Julia Horan, CDG.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

BOOKING INFORMATION

Booking Period

Additional tickets at all price points for performances from March 16, 2018 to March 10, 2019 will be released as and when available through the official website www.HarryPotterThePlay.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson

View more shots of the marquee here!

Related Articles