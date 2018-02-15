Photo Coverage: Just Like Magic! The HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Marquee Gets Installed!

Just like magic, the marquee is up for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child! BroadwayWorld was there while it was getting installed, and you can check out photos of the process below!

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. The production is one play presented in two parts. Both parts are intended to be seen in order on the same day (matinee and evening) or on two consecutive evenings, or each part can be seen separately.

It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband, and the father of three school-age children.

While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.

Seven members of the award-winning Original West End Company will reunite on stage for the Broadway premiere: Jamie Parker (Harry Potter), Noma Dumezweni (Hermione Granger) and Paul Thornley (Ron Weasley) with Poppy Miller (Ginny Potter), Sam Clemmett (Albus Potter), Alex Price (Draco Malfoy) and Anthony Boyle (Scorpius Malfoy). They will be joined by David Abeles, Brian Abraham, Shirine Babb, Jess Barbagallo, Stephen Bradbury, Lauren Nicole Cipoletti, Joshua De Jesus, Jessie Fisher, Richard Gallagher, Susan Heyward, Geraldine Hughes, Edward James Hyland, Byron Jennings, Katie Kreisler, Joey Labrasca, Andrew Long, Kathryn Meisle, Angela Reed, Dave Register, Adeola Role, James Romney, Malika Samuel, Alanna Saunders, David St. Louis, Stuart Ward, Madeline Weinstein, Alex Weisman and Benjamin Wheelwright playing a variety of characters. The cast will also include four children who will alternate two roles.

Mr. Parker, Ms. Dumezweni, Mr. Thornley, Ms. Miller, Mr. Clemmett, Mr. Price and Mr. Boyle are appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association. The producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance to this production.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA. UK Casting by Julia Horan, CDG.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Theatre Marquee Installation on February 14, 2018 at the Lyric Theatre in New York City.



"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Theatre Marquee Installation on February 14, 2018 at the Lyric Theatre in New York City.



"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Theatre Marquee Installation on February 14, 2018 at the Lyric Theatre in New York City.



"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Theatre Marquee Installation on February 14, 2018 at the Lyric Theatre in New York City.



"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Theatre Marquee Installation on February 14, 2018 at the Lyric Theatre in New York City.



"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Theatre Marquee Installation on February 14, 2018 at the Lyric Theatre in New York City.



"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Theatre Marquee Installation on February 14, 2018 at the Lyric Theatre in New York City.



"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Theatre Marquee Installation on February 14, 2018 at the Lyric Theatre in New York City.



"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Theatre Marquee Installation on February 14, 2018 at the Lyric Theatre in New York City.



"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Theatre Marquee Installation on February 14, 2018 at the Lyric Theatre in New York City.



"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Theatre Marquee Installation on February 14, 2018 at the Lyric Theatre in New York City.



"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Theatre Marquee Installation on February 14, 2018 at the Lyric Theatre in New York City.



"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Theatre Marquee Installation on February 14, 2018 at the Lyric Theatre in New York City.



"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Theatre Marquee Installation on February 14, 2018 at the Lyric Theatre in New York City.



"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Theatre Marquee Installation on February 14, 2018 at the Lyric Theatre in New York City.



"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Theatre Marquee Installation on February 14, 2018 at the Lyric Theatre in New York City.



"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Theatre Marquee Installation on February 14, 2018 at the Lyric Theatre in New York City.



"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Theatre Marquee Installation on February 14, 2018 at the Lyric Theatre in New York City.



"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Theatre Marquee Installation on February 14, 2018 at the Lyric Theatre in New York City.



"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Theatre Marquee Installation on February 14, 2018 at the Lyric Theatre in New York City.



"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Theatre Marquee Installation on February 14, 2018 at the Lyric Theatre in New York City.



"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Theatre Marquee Installation on February 14, 2018 at the Lyric Theatre in New York City.



"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Theatre Marquee Installation on February 14, 2018 at the Lyric Theatre in New York City.



"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Theatre Marquee Installation on February 14, 2018 at the Lyric Theatre in New York City.



"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Theatre Marquee Installation on February 14, 2018 at the Lyric Theatre in New York City.



"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Theatre Marquee Installation on February 14, 2018 at the Lyric Theatre in New York City.



"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Theatre Marquee Installation on February 14, 2018 at the Lyric Theatre in New York City.



"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Billboard on February 14, 2018 in Times Square, New York City.