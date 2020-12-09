Photo Flash: First Look at THE NUTCRACKER at Wethersfield

The Nutcracker at Wethersfield, a Covid-19 compliant Nutcracker, choreographed and directed by Troy Schumacher, has released production images of the event.

Currently running this holiday season through December 23 at the glorious Wethersfield Estate in Amenia, NY (a two-hour drive north of Times Square), this watershed live production provides a guided immersive experience in a historical site. The Nutcracker at Wethersfield will then be streamed on demand, free of charge, directly following its run. BalletCollective and the Wethersfield Estate are producing the event.

The free stream of The Nutcracker at Wethersfield will be available to watch on demand at www.NutcrackerAtWethersfield.com from December 23 at 5pm to December 26 at midnight.

This event keeps this beloved holiday tradition alive in a re-imagined, safety-compliant way that is unlike any other production of Tchaikovsky's masterpiece. The Nutcracker at Wethersfield is the first new full-length premiere and the first professional full-length production of The Nutcracker in the U.S.

The Nutcracker at Wethersfield features female party scene costumes by Oscar de la Renta, male party scene costumes by Todd Snyder, Christmas trees and decorations by Balsam Hill and wallpaper and fabric design by Schumacher Fabrics.There is also a live music element at each event from The Metropolis Ensemble and the event's medical partner is Dr. Lipi Roy, an NBC News medical contributor.

Acclaimed filmmaker Annie Sundberg ("Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work," "Surviving Jeffrey Epstein") is producing and directing a feature documentary about this historic production.

Invitations to attend the live event are limited due to current regulations and will be open only to underwriters of The Nutcracker at Wethersfield. In addition to underwriters and their guests, a limited number of invitations will be provided to families hard hit by the pandemic through the following community organizations: Willow Roots, Inc. in Pine Plains, Grace Immigrant Outreach in Millbrook, North East Community Center in Millerton, and Food of Life / Comida de Vida (Food Pantry of St. Thomas Episcopal Church) in Amenia Union.

Invitations to essential workers in the Rhinebeck community have also been extended courtesy of Van Lamprou of Del's Dairy Farm. These include teachers, medical personnel, and a restaurant owner who donated food to front line Covid workers.



The Nutcracker at Wethersfield features a roster of internationally acclaimed dancers, currently furloughed from New York City Ballet, including: Sara Mearns, Tyler Angle, Ashley Laracey, and Taylor Stanley, among others.

When guests arrive at the Wethersfield Estate they will be immediately immersed in a magical world, as if they were attending the ballet's famous party scene. The event will guide guests through all of the quintessential moments of the ballet, including the battle scene, the snow ballet and the Land of the Sweets, as they traverse the beauty of the historic manor house and the impeccably kept grounds and gardens of Wethersfield.

Each event is completely compliant with New York's Covid-19 regulations, supervised by a team of medical professionals to ensure the safety of guests and artists. All of the dancers have been quarantining since early November and maintain social distance from all guests.

Guests will be limited to 7-8 socially distanced groups of 2-6 attendees in each group in order to ensure that the house never exceeds 25% capacity, and that no more than 50 people, including dancers, are together in any space at any time. Guests must wear new masks throughout the experience. As the event progresses, guests will be taken through a range of ventilated indoor, heated outdoor and tented locations

The event will provide a range of experiences, including a Nutcracker Party Scene themed tour through the manor house, an outdoor snow ballet, and a tented land of sweets, featuring creative direction and food design by Elizabeth Mayhew of The Dutchy.

"We are pleased that the public will be able to experience this unique production online for free," said choreographer and director Troy Schumacher. "For many, The Nutcracker is an annual tradition and we hope that The Nutcracker at Wethersfield will make this year's holidays sparkle a bit brighter."

The Nutcracker at Wethersfield is being underwritten by members of the Hudson Valley community and national arts lovers, to provide work for more than 50 dancers, designers, crew, and arts workers who have seen their livelihoods and purpose disappear this year. With theaters closed well into 2021, this unique opportunity provides each of these artists a lifeline and a chance to return to their craft.