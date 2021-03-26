Photos: First Look at HAMILTON in Australia!

Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

The latest production of Hamilton just went up down under! Check out the first photos from the production featuring the Australian company!

The cast is led by Jason Arrow as Alexander Hamilton, Chloé Zuel as Eliza Hamilton, Lyndon Watts as Aaron Burr, Akina Edmonds as Angelica Schuyler, Matu Ngaropo as George Washington, Victory Ndukwe as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Shaka Cook as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Marty Alix as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Elandrah Eramiha as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Brent Hill as King George III.

They are joined by Kirrah Amosa, Daniel Assetta, Kyla Bartholomeusz, Isaac Bradley, Olivia Carniato, Luca Dinardo, Jeffery Duffy,Keanu Gonzalez, Winston Hillyer, Jimmie "J.J." Jeter, Julian Kuo, Iosefa Laga'aia, Stefan Lagoulis, Ashton Lash, Loredo Malcolm, Jayme Jo Massoud, James Maxfield, Callan Purcell, Zelia Rose, Tainga Savage, Jas Smith-Sua, Tigist Strode, Kim Taylor, Romina Villafranca and Zachary Webster completing the Australian company of 35 performers.

HAMILTON premiered on Broadway in August 2015 to wide critical and audience acclaim. The show has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Photo Credit: Daniel Boud



Chloe Zuel, Jason Arrow

Jason Arrow and the Cast of HAMILTON Australia

Victory Ndukwe and the HAMILTON Ensemble

Marty Alix, Jason Arrow, Victory Ndukwe, and Shaka Cook

Lyndon Watts

Brent Hill

The Cast of HAMILTON Australia

Jason Arrow

Elandrah Eramiha, Chloe Zuel and Akina Edmonds

Lyndon Watts, Elandrah Eramiha, Chloe Zuel and Akina Edmonds

Chloe Zuel