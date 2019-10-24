Photo Flash: First Look At HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PART 2 At San Francisco's Curran Theater

The exclusive West Coast production of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child welcomes back its first audience on Thursday, October 24, 2019, for Part 2 at San Francisco's Curran Theater. After first announcing the production in June 2018 and following a nearly five-month transformation of the Curran, the theater will open its doors to more than 1,600 fans as the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the most awarded play in theater history begins its run in San Francisco.



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will have its official opening on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Curran Theater (445 Geary St, San Francisco, CA 94102). Tickets are currently on sale through June 20, 2020, at HarryPotterOnStage.com and in-person at the Curran Theater box office. The box office hours are Monday through Saturday 12-8p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.



The San Francisco cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child includes John Skelley as Harry Potter, Angela Reed as Ginny Potter, and Benjamin Papac as their son Albus Potter; David Abeles as Ron Weasley, Yanna McIntosh as Hermione Granger, and Folami Williams as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley; Lucas Hall as Draco Malfoy and Jon Steiger as his son Scorpius Malfoy.



They are joined by Theo Allyn, William Bednar-Carter, Natalia Bingham, Ebony Blake, Melanie Brezill, Shannon Cochran, Elijah Cooper, Irving Dyson Jr., Kita Grayson, Logan James Hall, Abbi Hawk, Corey Hedy, Tyler Patrick Hennessy, Kyle Hines, Nathan Hosner, Nicholas Hyland, Charles Janasz, Katherine Leask, Joel Leffert, Andrew Long, Lily Mojekwu, Emily Juliette Murphy, Steve O'Connell, Erik Evan Olson, Christian Pedersen, Julian Rozzell, Jr., Natalie Adele Schroeder, Tuck Sweeney, Geoffrey Wade, Lauren Zakrin, and Brittany Zeinstra playing a variety of characters.



Ms. McIntosh and Ms. Murphy are appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association. The producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance to this production.



Receiving universal acclaim for its breathtaking magic and stage wizardry, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the most awarded play in theatre history, winning 25 major U.S. awards, including six Tony Awards with one of those for Best Play. It also won 24 major theatre awards in the U.K. and is the most awarded show in the history of Britain's Olivier Awards, winning a record-breaking nine awards including Best New Play.



In addition to the U.S. West Coast production in San Francisco, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is now playing at the Palace Theatre in London, where it received its world premiere in July 2016; at the Lyric Theatre in New York, where it opened on Broadway in April 2018; and at the Princess Theatre in Melbourne, where it opened in February 2019. Upcoming productions also include the German premiere, the first non-English language production, at the Mehr! Theater am Großmarkt in Hamburg in spring of 2020, and the sixth production of the smash hit play will open at the Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto later that year.



It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband, and the father of three school-age children.



While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

