Photo Flash: Artists Gather in Times Square for Be An #ArtsHero Campaign
The event was organized to highlight the effects that the pandemic has had on the industry.
Just yesterday, 100 artists gathered in Times Square to create a moment to demonstrate the vitality of arts workers and the potential for loss of this invaluable resource.
The artists used the song "Will I?" from the musical RENT to give voices to the millions of unemployed Arts Workers and suffering Arts Institutions that have been left out of the Federal relief conversation. The performance was followed by 100 seconds of silence: a second for each U.S. Senator.
Check out photos from the epic event below!
Photo Credit: Michaelah Reynolds
Photo Credit: Ali Wonderly
