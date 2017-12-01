Photo Coverage: Uma Thurman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE PARISIAN WOMAN!

The Parisian Woman, the electrifying new play by "House of Cards" creator Beau Willimon, directed by Tony Award winner Pam MacKinnon (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Clybourne Park), starring Academy Award nominee Uma Thurman in her Broadway debut, opened just last night at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street).

The Parisian Woman also stars Josh Lucas (Sweet Home Alabama, American Psycho, "The Mysteries of Laura"), Tony Award winner Blair Brown ("Orange Is The New Black," "Fringe," Copenhagen, Nikolai and the Others), Marton Csokas (Loving, The Lord of the Rings) and Tony Award nominee Phillipa Soo (Hamilton, Amélie).

Willimon sets The Parisian Woman in Washington, D.C., where powerful friends are the only kind worth having, especially after the 2016 election. At the center is Chloe (Uma Thurman), a socialite armed with charm and wit, coming to terms with politics, her past, her marriage and an uncertain future. Dark humor and drama collide at this pivotal moment in Chloe's life, and in our nation's, when the truth isn't obvious and the stakes couldn't be higher.

Willimon's inspiration for The Parisian Woman came from French dramatist Henri Becque's controversial play, La Parisienne which debuted in Paris in 1885.

We're taking you inside the festivities below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Blair Brown, Josh Lucas, Uma Thurman, Phillipa Soo, Martin Csokas



Blair Brown, Josh Lucas, Uma Thurman, Phillipa Soo, Martin Csokas



Blair Brown, Josh Lucas, Uma Thurman, Phillipa Soo, Martin Csokas



Blair Brown, Josh Lucas, Uma Thurman, Phillipa Soo, Martin Csokas



Blair Brown, Josh Lucas, Uma Thurman, Phillipa Soo, Martin Csokas



Blair Brown, Josh Lucas, Uma Thurman, Phillipa Soo, Martin Csokas



Beau Willimon



Beau Willimon



Pam MacKinnon, Beau Willimon



Pam MacKinnon, Beau Willimon



Pam MacKinnon



Pam MacKinnon



Sydney Lemmon, Ron Menzel, Caris Vujcec



Sydney Lemmon, Ron Menzel, Caris Vujcec



Josh Lucas



Josh Lucas



Josh Lucas, Martin Csokas



Josh Lucas, Martin Csokas



Josh Lucas, Uma Thurman, Martin Csokas



Josh Lucas, Uma Thurman, Martin Csokas



Uma Thurman



Uma Thurman



Uma Thurman



Josh Lucas, Uma Thurman, Beau Willimon



Pam MacKinnon, Josh Lucas, Uma Thurman, Beau Willimon, Martin Csokas



Blair Brown



Blair Brown



Blair Brown, Phillipa Soo



Blair Brown, Phillipa Soo



Phillipa Soo



Phillipa Soo



Blair Brown, Uma Thurman, Phillipa Soo



Blair Brown, Uma Thurman, Phillipa Soo