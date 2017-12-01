Photo Coverage: Uma Thurman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE PARISIAN WOMAN!

THE PARISIAN WOMAN
Dec. 1, 2017  

The Parisian Woman, the electrifying new play by "House of Cards" creator Beau Willimon, directed by Tony Award winner Pam MacKinnon (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Clybourne Park), starring Academy Award nominee Uma Thurman in her Broadway debut, opened just last night at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street).

The Parisian Woman also stars Josh Lucas (Sweet Home Alabama, American Psycho, "The Mysteries of Laura"), Tony Award winner Blair Brown ("Orange Is The New Black," "Fringe," Copenhagen, Nikolai and the Others), Marton Csokas (Loving, The Lord of the Rings) and Tony Award nominee Phillipa Soo (Hamilton, Amélie).

Willimon sets The Parisian Woman in Washington, D.C., where powerful friends are the only kind worth having, especially after the 2016 election. At the center is Chloe (Uma Thurman), a socialite armed with charm and wit, coming to terms with politics, her past, her marriage and an uncertain future. Dark humor and drama collide at this pivotal moment in Chloe's life, and in our nation's, when the truth isn't obvious and the stakes couldn't be higher.

Willimon's inspiration for The Parisian Woman came from French dramatist Henri Becque's controversial play, La Parisienne which debuted in Paris in 1885.

We're taking you inside the festivities below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Blair Brown, Josh Lucas, Uma Thurman, Phillipa Soo, Martin Csokas

Blair Brown, Josh Lucas, Uma Thurman, Phillipa Soo, Martin Csokas

Blair Brown, Josh Lucas, Uma Thurman, Phillipa Soo, Martin Csokas

Blair Brown, Josh Lucas, Uma Thurman, Phillipa Soo, Martin Csokas

Blair Brown, Josh Lucas, Uma Thurman, Phillipa Soo, Martin Csokas

Blair Brown, Josh Lucas, Uma Thurman, Phillipa Soo, Martin Csokas

Beau Willimon

Beau Willimon

Pam MacKinnon, Beau Willimon

Pam MacKinnon, Beau Willimon

Pam MacKinnon

Pam MacKinnon

Sydney Lemmon, Ron Menzel, Caris Vujcec

Sydney Lemmon, Ron Menzel, Caris Vujcec

Josh Lucas

Josh Lucas

Josh Lucas, Martin Csokas

Josh Lucas, Martin Csokas

Josh Lucas, Uma Thurman, Martin Csokas

Josh Lucas, Uma Thurman, Martin Csokas

Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman

Josh Lucas, Uma Thurman, Beau Willimon

Pam MacKinnon, Josh Lucas, Uma Thurman, Beau Willimon, Martin Csokas

Blair Brown

Blair Brown

Blair Brown, Phillipa Soo

Blair Brown, Phillipa Soo

Phillipa Soo

Phillipa Soo

Blair Brown, Uma Thurman, Phillipa Soo

Blair Brown, Uma Thurman, Phillipa Soo

