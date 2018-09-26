BERNHARDT/HAMLET
Photo Coverage: The Cast of BERNHARDT/HAMLET Takes its Opening Night Bows

Sep. 26, 2018  

Bernhardt/Hamlet officially opened last night, Tuesday, September 25, 2018.

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night. Check out photos of the cast, including Janet McTeer, taking their opening night bows, below!

Bernhardt/Hamlet will run a limited engagement through November 11, 2018 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

Bernhardt/Hamlet stars Janet McTeer as "Sarah Bernhardt," Dylan Baker as "Constant Coquelin" and Jason Butler Harner as "Edmond Rostand" with Matthew Saldivar as "Alphonse Mucha," Nick Westrate as "Maurice," Ito Aghayere as "Rosamond," Brittany Bradford as "Lysette," Aaron Costa Ganis as "Raoul" and Triney Sandoval as "Francois."

Mark Twain wrote: "There are five kinds of actresses: bad actresses, fair actresses, good actresses, great actresses. And then there is Sarah Bernhardt." In 1899, the international stage celebrity set out to tackle her most ambitious role yet: Hamlet. Theresa Rebeck's new play rollicks with high comedy and human drama, set against the lavish Shakespearean production that could make or break Bernhardt's career. Janet McTeer, "one of the finest classical actresses of her generation" (The Telegraph), brings the legendary leading lady to life.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

