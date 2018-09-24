Photo Coverage: THE PROM Company Gets Ready for Broadway!

Put on your dancing shoes! The Prom is coming to Broadway. The new musical is set to officially open at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street) on Thursday, November 15, 2018.

The Prom stars Tony Award Nominee Brooks Ashmanskas (Something Rotten!), Tony Award Winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone), two-time Tony Award Nominee Christopher Sieber (Shrek the Musical), Caitlin Kinnunen (Bridges of Madison County), Isabelle McCalla (Aladdin), Michael Potts (The Iceman Cometh), Angie Schworer (The Producers), Courtenay Collins (Broadway Debut) and Josh Lamon (Groundhog Day) and an ensemble that includes Mary Antonini (Jesus Christ Superstar), Courtney Balan(Falsettos), Gabi Campo (Broadway Debut), Jerusha Cavazos (Broadway Debut), Shelby Finnie (Broadway Debut), Josh Franklin (Anything Goes), Fernell Hogan (Broadway Debut), Joomin Hwang (Broadway Debut), Sheldon Henry (Broadway Debut), David Josefsberg (Waitress), Becca Lee (Broadway Debut), Wayne Mackins (Broadway Debut), Kate Marilley (My Fair Lady), Vasthy Mompoint (SpongeBob SquarePants) Anthony Norman (Broadway Debut), Drew Redington (Holiday Inn), Jack Sippel (Broadway Debut), Teddy Toye (Lysistrata Jones), Kalyn West (Broadway Debut) and Brittany Zeinstra (Broadway Debut).

We've got trouble, folks, right here in Indiana and when Broadway's brassiest hear a student is unceremoniously sidelined from a small-town Indiana prom - and the press is involved - they are ready to kick-ball-change the world. A new musical comedy about the power of love (and a good 11 o'clock number), The Prom is about so much more than just a dance.

The company just met the press and we're taking you inside the big day below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



