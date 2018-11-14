Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
The Path Fund Inc.® last night presented the 25th Annual ROCKERS ON BROADWAY® , which honored legendary Rock & Roll drummer from Bad Company and Free, Simon Kirke, and two-time TONY Award winner for Fun Home and Assassins, Michael Cerveris.
Kirke accepted his award and gave an impassioned speech - announcing that the Democrats had taken Arizona! For Cerveris, unable to attend (as he was on-location filming Netflix's Mindhunter) Rockers-co-founder Pete Townshend accepted his award.
Kirke also performed with the band, "Shooting Star" and a rousing "All Right Now" that had the audience standing and singing along.
Townshend also performed two songs: "Drowned" from his 1973 album Quadrophenia with The Who; and, a solo hit, "Let Me Love Open The Door."
The performances opened with a medley of songs by The Jackson 5 from the kids from School of Rock. J. Robert Spencer followed with his take on "Woodstock" and then "River Deep Mountain High" from Eric Michael Krop. Rocktopia's Tony Vincent followed with a performance of David Bowie's "Suffragette City."
Max Sangerman and Tommy Burnett (Modern English) followed with the group's "I Melt With You." Constantine Maroulis, followed with Gun N' Roses' "Welcome To The Jungle." And, finally, a performance of "Because The Night" from Alice Ripley.
Then the cast of The Who's Tommy (also celebrating their 25th anniversary) came onstage and performed a medley from the show.
The band, assembled by Kehr (and, with Henry Arnson as music director) was as vibrant as ever.
BroadwayWorld attended the event, and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Bill Buell, Jeremy Kushiner, Destan Owens, Cheryl Freeman, Pete Townsend, Donnie Kehr, Maria Calabrese, Clarke Thorell and Jonathan Dokuchitz
Cheryl Freeman and Pete Townsend
The Rockers on Broadway Band with Pete Townsend and Lucas Corrubia-Gary Bristol, Steve Snyder, Kevin Kuhn, John Putnam, Joe Snyder, Nate Brown and John Clancy
Cori Gardner, Dolly Fox, Kamesh Nagarajan, Pete Townsend and Donnie Kehr
Ryan Willard, John Arthur Greene, Jeremy Schonfeld, Jen Perry, Pete Townsend and Tony Vincent
Jen Perry, Pete Townsend and Tony Vincent
Ryan Willard, John Arthur Greene, Jeremy Schonfeld, Jen Perry, Pete Townsend, Donnie Kehr and Tony Vincent
Jen Perry and Donnie Kehr
Donnie Kehr, Ken Wirth, Pete Townsend and J. Robert Spencer
Henry Aronson and Pete Townsend
Pete Townsend and Chris Bohinski
Amanda Swickle and Isabelle Gottfried
Maximilian Sangerman, Bligh Voth and Quentin Avery Brown
Maximilian Sangerman, John Arthur Greene, Bligh Voth and Quentin Avery Brown
Toleeya Napolitano and Victoria Csatay
Toleeya Napolitano and Victoria Csatay
Sheridan Hauser
Myles Santiago
Toleeya Napolitano, Victoria Csatay, Burke Brickner, Sheridan Hauser and Myles Santiago
Cori Gardner, Toleeya Napolitano, Victoria Csatay, Burke Brickner, Sheridan Hauser and Myles Santiago
Michael Cascetta, Troy Bell, Jr., Gianna Harris, Ellie Kim and Jason Kisareo
Michael Cascetta, Troy Bell, Jr., Gianna Harris, Ellie Kim and Jason Kisare
Tommy Brunett
Tommy Brunett
Cori Gardner and Tommy Burnett
Constantine Maroulis and David Salidor
Constantine Maroulis and Destan Owens
Victoria Csatay, Constantine Maroulis and Toleeya Napolitano
Donald Gardner and Cari Gardner
Paris Campbell and Dolly Fox
Isabelle Gottfried, Ben Cameron and Amanda Swickle
Maria Figuerdo Kirke and Simon Kirke
Maria Figuerdo Kirke and Simon Kirke
Simon Kirke and Donnie Kehr
Maria Figuerdo Kirke and Simon Kirke and guests
Maria Figuerdo Kirke and Simon Kirke and Guests
Johan McCoy and Jake McCoy
Ami Shah, Kamesh Nagarajan and guests
Rockers on Broadway guest