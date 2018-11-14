Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at ROCKERS ON BROADWAY

Nov. 14, 2018  

The Path Fund Inc.® last night presented the 25th Annual ROCKERS ON BROADWAY® , which honored legendary Rock & Roll drummer from Bad Company and Free, Simon Kirke, and two-time TONY Award winner for Fun Home and Assassins, Michael Cerveris.

Kirke accepted his award and gave an impassioned speech - announcing that the Democrats had taken Arizona! For Cerveris, unable to attend (as he was on-location filming Netflix's Mindhunter) Rockers-co-founder Pete Townshend accepted his award.

Kirke also performed with the band, "Shooting Star" and a rousing "All Right Now" that had the audience standing and singing along.

Townshend also performed two songs: "Drowned" from his 1973 album Quadrophenia with The Who; and, a solo hit, "Let Me Love Open The Door."

The performances opened with a medley of songs by The Jackson 5 from the kids from School of Rock. J. Robert Spencer followed with his take on "Woodstock" and then "River Deep Mountain High" from Eric Michael Krop. Rocktopia's Tony Vincent followed with a performance of David Bowie's "Suffragette City."

Max Sangerman and Tommy Burnett (Modern English) followed with the group's "I Melt With You." Constantine Maroulis, followed with Gun N' Roses' "Welcome To The Jungle." And, finally, a performance of "Because The Night" from Alice Ripley.

Then the cast of The Who's Tommy (also celebrating their 25th anniversary) came onstage and performed a medley from the show.

The band, assembled by Kehr (and, with Henry Arnson as music director) was as vibrant as ever.

BroadwayWorld attended the event, and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Mitchell Keller

Bill Buell, Jeremy Kushiner, Destan Owens, Cheryl Freeman, Pete Townsend, Donnie Kehr, Maria Calabrese, Clarke Thorell and Jonathan Dokuchitz

Pete Townsend

Pete Townsend and Donnie Kehr

Cheryl Freeman and Pete Townsend

The Rockers on Broadway Band with Pete Townsend and Lucas Corrubia-Gary Bristol, Steve Snyder, Kevin Kuhn, John Putnam, Joe Snyder, Nate Brown and John Clancy

Cori Gardner, Dolly Fox, Kamesh Nagarajan, Pete Townsend and Donnie Kehr

Ryan Willard, John Arthur Greene, Jeremy Schonfeld, Jen Perry, Pete Townsend and Tony Vincent

Jen Perry, Pete Townsend and Tony Vincent

Ryan Willard, John Arthur Greene, Jeremy Schonfeld, Jen Perry, Pete Townsend, Donnie Kehr and Tony Vincent

Jen Perry and Donnie Kehr

Donnie Kehr, Ken Wirth, Pete Townsend and J. Robert Spencer

Henry Aronson and Pete Townsend

Pete Townsend and Chris Bohinski

Amanda Swickle and Isabelle Gottfried

Amanda Swickle

Isabelle Gottfried

John Arthur Greene

John Arthur Greene

Maximilian Sangerman, Bligh Voth and Quentin Avery Brown

Maximilian Sangerman, John Arthur Greene, Bligh Voth and Quentin Avery Brown

Toleeya Napolitano and Victoria Csatay

Toleeya Napolitano and Victoria Csatay

Toleeya Napolitano

Victoria Csatay

Constantine Maroulis

Constantine Maroulis

Sheridan Hauser

Myles Santiago

Burke Brickner

Toleeya Napolitano, Victoria Csatay, Burke Brickner, Sheridan Hauser and Myles Santiago

Cori Gardner, Toleeya Napolitano, Victoria Csatay, Burke Brickner, Sheridan Hauser and Myles Santiago

Michael Cascetta, Troy Bell, Jr., Gianna Harris, Ellie Kim and Jason Kisare
Michael Cascetta, Troy Bell, Jr., Gianna Harris, Ellie Kim and Jason Kisare

May Pang

Tommy Brunett

Tommy Brunett

Cori Gardner and Tommy Burnett

Ben Cameron

Destan Owens and Ben Cameron

Constantine Maroulis and David Salidor

Constantine Maroulis and Destan Owens

Ryann Redmond

Ryan Redmond

Jeremy Kushiner

Jeremy Kushiner

Victoria Csatay, Constantine Maroulis and Toleeya Napolitano

Donald Gardner and Cari Gardner

Paris Campbell and Dolly Fox

Isabelle Gottfried, Ben Cameron and Amanda Swickle

Maria Figuerdo Kirke and Simon Kirke

Maria Figuerdo Kirke and Simon Kirke

Simon Kirke and Donnie Kehr

Maria Figuerdo Kirke and Simon Kirke and guests

Maria Figuerdo Kirke and Simon Kirke and Guests

Johan McCoy and Jake McCoy

Ami Shah, Kamesh Nagarajan and guests

Cori Gardner

Cori Gardner

Rockers on Broadway guest

      SHARE