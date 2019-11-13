Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet At ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
The Path Fund Inc. presents this year's ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: The 70s on this Monday! See all the red carpet action below!
Check out photos from rehearsal and soundcheck: here, here and here!
ROCKERS ON BROADWAY is a fun unique charity event, featuring The Broadway All Star's Band. Proceeds for the event will benefit Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS and Broadway Bound Kids.
Directed by ROCKERS creator Donnie Kehr (Jersey Boys), and hosted by Broadway Sessions' Ben Cameron (Wicked), ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: The 70's featured performances by TONY Award nominated and award-winning performers as well as some of Broadway's current stars and ensemble members, including Amy Spanger, Kathy Brier, Lisa Brescia and more!
The PATH Fund, Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting arts education. We support pre-professional training organizations with scholarship and program funding. Additionally, they support NYC's thriving arts community by working with aspiring writers to develop new works of music and theater. Since the inception of Rockers in 1993 and PATH in 2007, they have raised over a half million dollars for performing arts charities.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter- Keddy
Tommy Brunett
Jeremy Schonfeld and Alexandra Schonfeld
Donnie Kehr, Russ Titelman and Mitchell Keller
Robert Furmano, Donnie Kehr, Russ Titelman and Keith Carradine
Morgan James with Mehret Marsh, Isabelle Gottfried, Sway Bhatia, Natalie Alverado, Myles Santiago, Timothy Foley, Nyla Jones and Matteo Russo
Kathy Brier, Celine Sargent and Justin Sargent
Celine Sargent and Justin Sargent
Callie Walker, Dolly Fox, Donnie Kehr and Scarlett Walker
Callie Walker, Donnie Kehr and Scarlet Walker
Callie Walker, Dolly Fox and Scarlett Walker
Sway Bhatia, Isabelle Gottfried and Mehret Marsh
Sumaya Bouhbal, Mehret Marsh and Sway Bhatia
Russ Titelman, Donnie Kehr and Rupert Holmes
Justin Sargent
Donnie Kerh, Alexa Ray Joel, Russ Titelman and Rupert Holems
Dolly Fox, Alexa Ray Joel and Donnie Kehr
Sam Behr, Dolly Fox and Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Noel
Donnie Kehr, Cori Gardner, Ramesh Nagarajan and Dolly Gox
Donnie Kehr, Cori Gardner, Dolly Fox and Paris Campbell
Donnie Kehr, Lisa Fischer and Russ Titelman
Donny Kehr and Morgan James
John Putnam, Jay Leslie, Gary Bristol, Steve Snyder, Henry Aronson, Joe Snyder, Tommy Byrnes, Donnie Kehr and Hidayat Honari
Will Lee, Tommy Byrnes, May Pang, Isabelle Gottfried and Donnie Kehr
May Pang and Donnie Kehr
Russ Titelman, Will Lee, Tommy Byrnes, May Pang and Donnie Kehr
Joe Snyder with Braden Snyder and Gregory Gatti
LaChanze
LaChanze
Celia Gooding, Donnie Kehr and LaChanze
Nick Preziosi, Sam Behr and Quentin Avery Brown
Sam Behr and Rupert Holmes
Sam Behr
LaChanze and John Clancy
The Honorees-LaChanze and Russ Titelman
Alexa Ray Joel and Christie Brinkley
Dolly Fox, Alexa Ray Joel and Christie Brinkley
Dina Regina, Keith Carradine and May Pang