Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet At ROCKERS ON BROADWAY

Article Pixel Nov. 13, 2019  

The Path Fund Inc. presents this year's ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: The 70s on this Monday! See all the red carpet action below!

Check out photos from rehearsal and soundcheck: here, here and here!

ROCKERS ON BROADWAY is a fun unique charity event, featuring The Broadway All Star's Band. Proceeds for the event will benefit Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS and Broadway Bound Kids.

Directed by ROCKERS creator Donnie Kehr (Jersey Boys), and hosted by Broadway Sessions' Ben Cameron (Wicked), ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: The 70's featured performances by TONY Award nominated and award-winning performers as well as some of Broadway's current stars and ensemble members, including Amy Spanger, Kathy Brier, Lisa Brescia and more!

The PATH Fund, Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting arts education. We support pre-professional training organizations with scholarship and program funding. Additionally, they support NYC's thriving arts community by working with aspiring writers to develop new works of music and theater. Since the inception of Rockers in 1993 and PATH in 2007, they have raised over a half million dollars for performing arts charities.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter- Keddy

Tommy Brunett

Michael Cerveris

Jeremy Schonfeld and Alexandra Schonfeld

Russ Titelman

Donnie Kehr and Russ Titelman

Donnie Kehr, Russ Titelman and Mitchell Keller

Keith Carradine

Robert Furmano, Donnie Kehr, Russ Titelman and Keith Carradine

Amy Spanger and Donnie Kehr

Amy Spanger

May Pang and Russ Titelman

Morgan James

Morgan James with Mehret Marsh, Isabelle Gottfried, Sway Bhatia, Natalie Alverado, Myles Santiago, Timothy Foley, Nyla Jones and Matteo Russo

Kathy Brier, Celine Sargent and Justin Sargent

Tamika Lawrence

Celine Sargent and Justin Sargent

Callie Walker, Dolly Fox, Donnie Kehr and Scarlett Walker

Callie Walker, Donnie Kehr and Scarlet Walker

Callie Walker, Dolly Fox and Scarlett Walker

Sway Bhatia, Isabelle Gottfried and Mehret Marsh

Sumaya Bouhbal, Mehret Marsh and Sway Bhatia

Russ Titelman, Donnie Kehr and Rupert Holmes

Justin Sargent

Rupert Holmes

Donnie Kerh, Alexa Ray Joel, Russ Titelman and Rupert Holems

Dolly Fox, Alexa Ray Joel and Donnie Kehr

Sam Behr, Dolly Fox and Alexa Ray Joel

Alexa Ray Noel

Lisa Brescia

Donnie Kehr and Cori Gardner

Donnie Kehr, Cori Gardner, Ramesh Nagarajan and Dolly Gox

Donnie Kehr, Cori Gardner, Dolly Fox and Paris Campbell

Donnie Kehr, Lisa Fischer and Russ Titelman

Donny Kehr and Morgan James

John Putnam, Jay Leslie, Gary Bristol, Steve Snyder, Henry Aronson, Joe Snyder, Tommy Byrnes, Donnie Kehr and Hidayat Honari

Will Lee, Tommy Byrnes, May Pang, Isabelle Gottfried and Donnie Kehr

May Pang and Donnie Kehr

Russ Titelman, Will Lee, Tommy Byrnes, May Pang and Donnie Kehr

Joe Snyder with Braden Snyder and Gregory Gatti

Ben Cameron

Constantine Maroulis

LaChanze

LaChanze

Celia Gooding, Donnie Kehr and LaChanze

Nick Preziosi, Sam Behr and Quentin Avery Brown

Sam Behr and Rupert Holmes

Quentin Avery Brown

Sam Behr

Nick Preziosi

Mehret Marsh

Isabelle Gottfried

James Harkness

Ryann Redmond

LaChanze and John Clancy

The Honorees-LaChanze and Russ Titelman

Alexa Ray Joel and Christie Brinkley

Christie Brinkley

Dolly Fox, Alexa Ray Joel and Christie Brinkley

Dina Regina, Keith Carradine and May Pang



