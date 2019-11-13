Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet At ROCKERS ON BROADWAY

The Path Fund Inc. presents this year's ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: The 70s on this Monday! See all the red carpet action below!

Check out photos from rehearsal and soundcheck: here, here and here!

ROCKERS ON BROADWAY is a fun unique charity event, featuring The Broadway All Star's Band. Proceeds for the event will benefit Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS and Broadway Bound Kids.

Directed by ROCKERS creator Donnie Kehr (Jersey Boys), and hosted by Broadway Sessions' Ben Cameron (Wicked), ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: The 70's featured performances by TONY Award nominated and award-winning performers as well as some of Broadway's current stars and ensemble members, including Amy Spanger, Kathy Brier, Lisa Brescia and more!

The PATH Fund, Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting arts education. We support pre-professional training organizations with scholarship and program funding. Additionally, they support NYC's thriving arts community by working with aspiring writers to develop new works of music and theater. Since the inception of Rockers in 1993 and PATH in 2007, they have raised over a half million dollars for performing arts charities.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter- Keddy





Related Articles