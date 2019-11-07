Photo Coverage: Inside Rehearsal for ROCKERS ON BROADWAY 2019

The Path Fund Inc. presents this year's ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: The 70's on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 8 p.m. Get a peek inside rehearsals below!

ROCKERS ON BROADWAY is a fun unique charity event, featuring The Broadway All Star's Band. Proceeds for the event will benefit Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS and Broadway Bound Kids.

Directed by ROCKERS creator Donnie Kehr (Jersey Boys), and hosted by Broadway Sessions' Ben Cameron (Wicked), ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: The 70's will feature performances by TONY Award nominated and award-winning performers as well as some of Broadway's current stars and ensemble members, including Amy Spanger, Kathy Brier, Lisa Brescia and more!

Says Kehr, "This year we are thrilled to celebrate the hits of the 1970's. Rock, Funk, Soul, R&B, Pop, Hand Disco all carved out their place in the music history. Some of the best rock 'n' roll of all time was recorded in the 70s and it was a golden era for vinyl records."

The PATH Fund, Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting arts education. We support pre-professional training organizations with scholarship and program funding. Additionally, we support NYC's thriving arts community by working with aspiring writers to develop new works of music and theater. Since the inception of Rockers in 1993 and PATH in 2007, they have raised over a half million dollars for performing arts charities.

Tickets range from $25 to $4000 and are on sale now at rockersonbroadway.com and a lepoissonrouge.com.

