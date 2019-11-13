Photo Coverage: Inside Soundcheck At ROCKERS ON BROADWAY 2019
The Path Fund Inc. presents this year's ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: The 70s on this Monday! Get a peek inside soundcheck below!
ROCKERS ON BROADWAY is a fun unique charity event, featuring The Broadway All Star's Band. Proceeds for the event will benefit Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS and Broadway Bound Kids.
Directed by ROCKERS creator Donnie Kehr (Jersey Boys), and hosted by Broadway Sessions' Ben Cameron (Wicked), ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: The 70's featured performances by TONY Award nominated and award-winning performers as well as some of Broadway's current stars and ensemble members, including Amy Spanger, Kathy Brier, Lisa Brescia and more!
The PATH Fund, Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting arts education. We support pre-professional training organizations with scholarship and program funding. Additionally, they support NYC's thriving arts community by working with aspiring writers to develop new works of music and theater. Since the inception of Rockers in 1993 and PATH in 2007, they have raised over a half million dollars for performing arts charities.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter- Keddy
Rockers on Broadway 2019
Jay Leslie, Maxamilian Sangerman and Joe Snyder
Quentin Avery Brown, Sam Behr and Nick Preziosi
Jay Leslie, Maximillian Sangerman, Joe Snyder and Steve Snyder
Callie Walker and Scarlett Walker
Callie Walker
Sam Behr
Donnie Kehr and Michael Cerveris
Constantine Maroulis, Isabelle Gottfried and Donnie Kehr
Tommy Brunett
Donnie Kehr and Jeremy Schonfeld
Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel
Donnie Kehr and Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel
Sam Behr
Maximillian Sangerman and Tommy Brunett
Maximillian Sangerman and Tommy Brunett
Justin Sargent and John Putnam
One of many Auction Items