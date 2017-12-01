THE PARISIAN WOMAN
Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE PARISIAN WOMAN!

Dec. 1, 2017  

The Parisian Woman, the electrifying new play by "House of Cards" creator Beau Willimon, directed by Tony Award winner Pam MacKinnon (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Clybourne Park), starring Academy Award nominee Uma Thurman in her Broadway debut, opened just last night at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street).

The Parisian Woman also stars Josh Lucas (Sweet Home Alabama, American Psycho, "The Mysteries of Laura"), Tony Award winner Blair Brown ("Orange Is The New Black," "Fringe," Copenhagen, Nikolai and the Others), Marton Csokas (Loving, The Lord of the Rings) and Tony Award nominee Phillipa Soo(Hamilton, Amélie).

Willimon sets The Parisian Woman in Washington, D.C., where powerful friends are the only kind worth having, especially after the 2016 election. At the center is Chloe (Uma Thurman), a socialite armed with charm and wit, coming to terms with politics, her past, her marriage and an uncertain future. Dark humor and drama collide at this pivotal moment in Chloe's life, and in our nation's, when the truth isn't obvious and the stakes couldn't be higher.

Willimon's inspiration for The Parisian Woman came from French dramatist Henri Becque's controversial play, La Parisienne which debuted in Paris in 1885.

We're taking you to the red carpet below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Debra Messing

Debra Messing

Lia Vollack, Derek McLane

Lia Vollack, Derek McLane

Rob Ashford

Rob Ashford

Frank Doelger

Frank Doelger

Geneva Carr

Geneva Carr

Rachel Chavkin

Rachel Chavkin

Gretchen Mol

Gretchen Mol

John Glover

John Glover

Joel Grey

Joel Grey

Michael Kelly

Michael Kelly

Andrew Rannells

Andrew Rannells

Brian d'Arcy James

Brian d'Arcy James

Jasmine Cephas Jones

Jasmine Cephas Jones

Anthony Ramos

Anthony Ramos

Andrew Chappelle

Andrew Chappelle

Okieriete Onaodowan

Okieriete Onaodowan

Okieriete Onaodowan, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Andrew Chappelle, Anthony Ramos

Zac Posen

Zac Posen

