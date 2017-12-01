Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE PARISIAN WOMAN!

The Parisian Woman, the electrifying new play by "House of Cards" creator Beau Willimon, directed by Tony Award winner Pam MacKinnon (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Clybourne Park), starring Academy Award nominee Uma Thurman in her Broadway debut, opened just last night at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street).

The Parisian Woman also stars Josh Lucas (Sweet Home Alabama, American Psycho, "The Mysteries of Laura"), Tony Award winner Blair Brown ("Orange Is The New Black," "Fringe," Copenhagen, Nikolai and the Others), Marton Csokas (Loving, The Lord of the Rings) and Tony Award nominee Phillipa Soo(Hamilton, Amélie).

Willimon sets The Parisian Woman in Washington, D.C., where powerful friends are the only kind worth having, especially after the 2016 election. At the center is Chloe (Uma Thurman), a socialite armed with charm and wit, coming to terms with politics, her past, her marriage and an uncertain future. Dark humor and drama collide at this pivotal moment in Chloe's life, and in our nation's, when the truth isn't obvious and the stakes couldn't be higher.

Willimon's inspiration for The Parisian Woman came from French dramatist Henri Becque's controversial play, La Parisienne which debuted in Paris in 1885.

We're taking you to the red carpet below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Debra Messing



Debra Messing



Lia Vollack, Derek McLane



Lia Vollack, Derek McLane



Rob Ashford



Rob Ashford



Frank Doelger



Frank Doelger



Geneva Carr



Geneva Carr



Rachel Chavkin



Rachel Chavkin



Gretchen Mol



Gretchen Mol



John Glover



John Glover



Joel Grey



Joel Grey



Michael Kelly



Michael Kelly



Andrew Rannells



Andrew Rannells



Brian d'Arcy James



Brian d'Arcy James



Jasmine Cephas Jones



Jasmine Cephas Jones



Anthony Ramos



Anthony Ramos



Andrew Chappelle



Andrew Chappelle



Okieriete Onaodowan



Okieriete Onaodowan



Okieriete Onaodowan, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Andrew Chappelle, Anthony Ramos



Zac Posen



Zac Posen