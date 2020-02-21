Advertisement
WEST SIDE STORY Revival
Photo Coverage: On The Opening Night Red Carpet for WEST SIDE STORY

The Broadway Theatre was the place to be last night as talents from stage and screen gathered to celebrate opening night of Tony Award winner Ivo van Hove's new production of West Side Story. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos from the star-studded red carpet below!

Directed by Tony-winner Ivo van Hove, the show stars Isaac Powell, who played Daniel in the recent Tony-winning revival of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, as Tony, and Juilliard student Shereen Pimentel as the show's other star-crossed lover, Maria. Pimentel was last seen on Broadway as Young Nala in THE LION KING. Also in the company are Yesenia Ayala as Anita, Amar Ramasar as Bernardo, Dharon E. Jones as Riff, Zuri Noelle Ford as Anybodys, Jacob Guzman as Chino, and more. The show will feature 32 Broadway debuts, and will mark the first Broadway production for choreographer Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker.

Along with de Keersmaeker and his frequent design collaborator Jan Versweyveld, van Hove promises a radical, thrilling new interpretation of the iconic show, which features a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Yara Martinez

Yara Martinez

Chris Cooper

Chris Cooper

Paul McGill

Paul McGill

Frederick Weller

Frederick Weller

Maluca

Maluca

Kristine Nielsen, Brent Langdon

Kristine Nielsen, Brent Langdon

Sierra Boggess, Sherie Rene Scott

Sierra Boggess, Sherie Rene Scott

Lorin Latarro, Michaeljon Slinger

Lorin Latarro, Michaeljon Slinger

Jessica Vosk

Jessica Vosk

Isabel Leonard

Isabel Leonard

Britton Smith

Britton Smith

Kate Baldwin

Kate Baldwin

Sarna Lapine and guest

Sarna Lapine and guest

Jason Butler Harner

Jason Butler Harner

Lauren Servideo, Emerson Rosenthal

Lauren Servideo, Emerson Rosenthal

Lauren Servideo

David Cromer, Doug Middlebrook

David Cromer, Doug Middlebrook

Peyton Dix

Peyton Dix

Howard Jones

Chalia La Tour

Chalia La Tour

Ato Blankson-Wood

Ato Blankson-Wood

Eden Espinosa

Eden Espinosa

Michael Benjamin Washington

Michael Benjamin Washington

Andrea Martin

Andrea Martin

Wesley Taylor

Wesley Taylor

Jordan Roth

Jordan Roth

Julie Taymor

Julie Taymor

Liev Schrieber and his children

Will Hochman

Will Hochman

Storm Reid

Storm Reid

Joshua Henry, Cathryn Stringer

Joshua Henry, Cathryn Stringer

Jillian Hervey, Astro Raw

Jillian Hervey, Astro Raw

Jessica Fontana, Santino Fontana

Jessica Fontana, Santino Fontana

Sergio Trujillo, Jack Noseworthy

Sergio Trujillo, Jack Noseworthy

Ivo van Hove, Jan Versweyveld

Ivo van Hove, Jan Versweyveld

LaTanya Richardson Jackson

LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Libby Winters, John Gallagher Jr.

Libby Winters, John Gallagher Jr.

Brigette Lundy-Paine and guest

Brigette Lundy-Paine and guest

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens

Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin

Corey Stoll, Nadia Bowers

Corey Stoll, Nadia Bowers

Robin de Jesus

Robin de Jesus

Ato Essandoh and guest

Ato Essandoh and guest

Debi Mazar

Debi Mazar

Jonny Beauchamp

Jonny Beauchamp

Iman

Iman

