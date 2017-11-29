Photo Coverage: No Wasted Talent Here! A BRONX TALE Celebrates One Year on Broadway

There was a party on Belmont Avenue this afternoon as the company and creatives of A Bronx Tale the Musical celebrated the show's one year anniversary. BroadwayWorld was on hand as the citizens of Broadway's Bronx celebrated their milestone. See photos from the events below!

Calogero's coming of age story on Belmont Avenue takes audiences to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s-where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. Featuring an original doo-wop score, this is a tale about respect, loyalty, love and above all else: family.

The company of A Bronx Tale includes Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero as Sonny, Richard H. Blake as Lorenzo, Adam Kaplan as Calogero, Will Coombs as Young Calogero, Lucia Giannetta as Rosina, Bradley Gibson as Tyrone, Christiani Pitts as Jane, and Michelle Aravena, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Joe Barbara, Michael Barra, Brianna-Marie Bell, Jonathan Brody, Ted Brunetti, Brittany Conigatti, Kaleigh Cronin, Sam Edgerly, Charlie Marcus, Janelle McDermoth, Shannon Mullen, Jonah Mussolino as the Young Calogero alternate, Robert Neary, Dominic Nolfi, Brandi Porter, Paul Salvatoriello, Joseph J. Simeone, Joey Sorge, Cary Tedder, Keith White, and Christopher Henry Young.

Creative team members in attendance included Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri(book), Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Alan Menken (music), four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, three-time Tony Award winner Doug Besterman (orchestrations), Robert Westley (fight coordinator), andJonathan Smith (music director).

Alan Menkin, Jerry Zaks, Glenn Slater and Chazz Palminteri



Christiani Pitts and Adam Kaplan



