Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of AMERICAN UTOPIA

The company of David Byrne's American Utopia met the press and we've got the photos to prove it! Meet the ensemble below!

marks a major cultural milestone in the worlds of music and theater. Innovative pop/rock icon David Byrne (Talking Heads, Here Lies Love) shares the spotlight with a diverse ensemble of 11 musical artists from around the globe.

American Utopia began as an album that David Byrne released on Nonesuch Records in March 2018. The recording was his first to reach number 1 on the Album Chart and was also his first to reach the Top Five on the Billboard 200 chart. The theatrical concert, which includes songs from American Utopia along with songs from Talking Heads and his solo career, played more than 150 dates in 27countries over nine months in 2018.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Alex Timbers, David Byrne, Annie-B Parson



The company of American Utopia



The company and creative team of American Utopia