Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast of THE BAND'S VISIT on Broadway!

The Broadway production of the critically acclaimed musical THE BAND'S VISIT arrives this fall at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street). THE BAND'S VISIT will begin performances on Saturday, October 7, 2017, and officially open on Thursday, November 9, 2017.

Joining Katrina Lenk, Tony Shalhoub, John Cariani, Ari'el Stachel, George Abud, Andrew Polk, Bill Army, Rachel Prather, Jonathan Raviv, Sharone Sayegh, Kristen Sieh and Alok Tewari are Etai Benson (An American in Paris) as "Papi" and Adam Kantor (Fiddler on the Roof) as "Telephone Guy." Pomme Koch and Madison Micucci will understudy for THE BAND'S VISIT.

Featuring music & lyrics by three-time Tony Award nominee & Drama Desk Award winner David Yazbek and a book by NY Drama Critics Circle, Lortel and Outer Critics Circle awards winner Itamar Moses, based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, THE BAND'S VISIT will be directed by Drama Desk, Lortel & Obie Award winner David Cromer.

After a mix-up at the border, an Egyptian Police Band is sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. THE BAND'S VISIT celebrates the deeply human ways music, longing and laughter can connect us all.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



The cast and creative team of THE BAND'S VISIT



John Cariani, Andrew Polk, Tony Shalhoub, Katrina Lenk, Ari'el Stachel, Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, George Abud



Tony Shalhoub, Katrina Lenk



Tony Shalhoub, Katrina Lenk



Ari'el Stachel



Ari'el Stachel



Etai Benson



Etai Benson



George Abud



George Abud



Adam Kantor



Adam Kantor



Tony Shalhoub



Tony Shalhoub



Katrina Lenk



Katrina Lenk



David Cromer, David Yazbek, Itamar Moses



David Cromer



David Cromer



David Yazbeck



David Yazbeck



Itamar Moses



Itamar Moses