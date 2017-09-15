Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast of THE BAND'S VISIT on Broadway!

THE BAND'S VISIT
Sep. 15, 2017  

The Broadway production of the critically acclaimed musical THE BAND'S VISIT arrives this fall at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street). THE BAND'S VISIT will begin performances on Saturday, October 7, 2017, and officially open on Thursday, November 9, 2017.

Joining Katrina Lenk, Tony Shalhoub, John Cariani, Ari'el Stachel, George Abud, Andrew Polk, Bill Army, Rachel Prather, Jonathan Raviv, Sharone Sayegh, Kristen Sieh and Alok Tewari are Etai Benson (An American in Paris) as "Papi" and Adam Kantor (Fiddler on the Roof) as "Telephone Guy." Pomme Koch and Madison Micucci will understudy for THE BAND'S VISIT.

Featuring music & lyrics by three-time Tony Award nominee & Drama Desk Award winner David Yazbek and a book by NY Drama Critics Circle, Lortel and Outer Critics Circle awards winner Itamar Moses, based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, THE BAND'S VISIT will be directed by Drama Desk, Lortel & Obie Award winner David Cromer.

After a mix-up at the border, an Egyptian Police Band is sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. THE BAND'S VISIT celebrates the deeply human ways music, longing and laughter can connect us all.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

The cast and creative team of THE BAND'S VISIT

John Cariani, Andrew Polk, Tony Shalhoub, Katrina Lenk, Ari'el Stachel, Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, George Abud

Tony Shalhoub, Katrina Lenk

Tony Shalhoub, Katrina Lenk

Ari'el Stachel

Ari'el Stachel

Etai Benson

Etai Benson

George Abud

George Abud

Adam Kantor

Adam Kantor

Tony Shalhoub

Tony Shalhoub

Katrina Lenk

Katrina Lenk

David Cromer, David Yazbek, Itamar Moses

David Cromer

David Cromer

David Yazbeck

David Yazbeck

Itamar Moses

Itamar Moses

