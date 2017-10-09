Photo Coverage: Leslie Kritzer, Laura Bell Bundy & the Cast of THE HONEYMOONERS Celebrate Opening Night!

Oct. 9, 2017  

Paper Mill Playhouse, by special arrangement with Jeffrey Finn, presents the world-premiere production of the new musical comedy The Honeymooners, based on the CBS television series, with book by Dusty Kay and Bill Nuss, music by Stephen Weiner, and lyrics by Peter Mills.

America's favorite dreamers have a brand-new scheme. The Honeymooners is a world-premiere musical comedy inspired by the classic television series. Ralph Kramden and his buddy Ed Norton are back and still shooting for the moon. After shocking their wives by winning a high-profile jingle contest, they are catapulted out of Brooklyn and into the cutthroat world of Madison Avenue advertising, where they discover that their quest for the American Dream might cost them their friendship. Filled with big laughs and an infectious score, The Honeymooners will bang-zoom its way into your heart.

The principal cast features Tony Award winner Michael McGrath as Ralph Kramden, Michael Mastro as Ed Norton, Leslie Kritzer as Alice Kramden, andTony Award nominee Laura Bell Bundy as Trixie Norton, with Lewis Cleale as Bryce Bennett, Lewis J. Stadlen as Old Man Faciamatta, and David Wohl as Allen Upshaw.

This world-premiere musical features direction from Tony Award-winner John Rando, choreography by Emmy Award-winner Joshua Bergasse with musical direction and vocal arrangements by Remy Kurs.

Performances began Thursday, September 28, 2017, for a limited run through Sunday, October 29, 2017, at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive) in Millburn, NJ. We're taking you inside the opening night after party below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Ryan Kasprzak, Allison Solomon and Drew King

Cody Williams, Stephen DeRosa, Alysha Umphress and Megan Fairchild

Jamie deRoy

Todd Schmidt (Managing Director Paper Mill Playhouse), Jeffrey Finn and Mark S. Hoebee (Producing Artistic Director Paper Mill Playhouse)

Jeffrey Finn

Larry Elardo, Stephen Hoebee-Elardo, Ashley Hoebee-Elardo and Mark S. Hoebee

David Wohl and Lewis J. Stadlen

Bill Nuss (Book) and family Bonnie Nuss, Dylan Nuss and Casey Nuss

Michael McGrath

Michael McGrath

Michael Walters and Michael McGrath

Michael Walters

Holly Ann Butler

L. Steven Taylor and Holly Ann Butler

Leslie Kritzer

Leslie Kritzer

Michael McGrath and Leslie Kritzer

Michael McGrath and Leslie Kritzer

Michael McGrath ad Leslie Kritzer

John Rando (Director) and Joshua Bergasse (Choreographer)

Lewis Cleale

Eloise Kropp

Eloise Kropp

Lance Roberts

Thom Kinkle and Laura Bell Bundy

Laura Bell Bundy

Laura Bell Bundy

Laura Bell Bundy

Michael Mastro and Laura Bell Bundy

Michael Mastro and Michael McGrath

Michael Mastro and Michael McGrath

Michael Mastro, Laura Bell Bundy, Joyce Randolph, Michael McGrath and Leslie Kritzer

Joyce Randolph

Michael Mastro, Laura Bell Bundy, Joyce Randolph, Michael McGrath, Leslie Kritzer and BrIan Carney

Laura Bell Bundy, Joyce Randolph and Michael McGrath

Laura Bell Bundy and Joyce Randolph

BrIan Carney (Son of Art Carney) brings his dad's original Honeymooners Hat for Michael Mastro to see

Michael Mastro and BrIan Carney

Michael Mastro and BrIan Carney

Michael Mastro

Bill Nuss, Peter Mills (Lyrics) and Stephen Weiner (Music)

Joyce Randolph and Mark S. Hoebee

Joyce Randolph and Richie Ridge

Joyce Randolph

Sam Strasfeld and Hannah Florence

Mark S. Hoebee, Michael Mastro and Pam Elardo (NYC DEP, Deputy Commissioner of Waste Water Treatment)

John Rando and Joyce Randolph

Joyce Randolph and her family-Nancy Scura, Jack Scura, Jim Mahon, Julie Gachko and Michael Gachko

Joyce Randolph and Richard Hillman

Orchestra Members

Joyce Randolph and Jeffrey Finn

Pat Addiss and Joyce Randolph

Jamie deRoy and Joyce Randolph


