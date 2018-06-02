Photo Coverage: Inside PRINCE OF BROADWAY's Album Release Event at Barnes and Noble

Ghostlight Records celebrated the release of PRINCE OF BROADWAY Original Broadway Cast Recording with an exclusive in-store event at Barnes & Noble on Friday, June 1. PRINCE OF BROADWAY is a musical celebration highlighting the extraordinary six-decade career of director and producer Hal Prince. Mr. Prince appeared at the event in conversation with three-time Tony winner Jason Robert Brown, who co-produced the album and provided new songs, arrangements, orchestration and music supervision for the show. In addition to a CD signing, members of the original cast performed musical highlights.

BroadwayWorld attended the big event and you can check out photos below!

PRINCE OF BROADWAY Original Broadway Cast Recording is currently available in physical, digital and streaming formats. The 16-page CD booklet includes color production photography and liner notes by Hal Prince and book writer David Thompson. The Broadway premiere of PRINCE OF BROADWAY was produced by Manhattan Theatre Club (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director; Barry Grove, Executive Producer), by special arrangement with Gorgeous Entertainment (Kumiko Yoshii, President; Michael Wolk, CEO). The recording is produced by Jason Robert Brown and four-time Emmy Award winner Jeffrey Lesser, and executive produced by Kumiko Yoshii for Gorgeous Entertainment. For more information, please visit www.GhostlightRecords.com/prince-of-broadway.html

When PRINCE OF BROADWAY opened earlier this season, Variety raved "the Best 16 shows on Broadway are all playing in one theatre in this sumptuous show celebrating Harold Prince's fabulous career." Newsday called it "a cast of Broadway powerhouses in a show musical theater buffs will eat up." PRINCE OF BROADWAY ran from August 24 to October 29, 2017 at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

The cast of PRINCE OF BROADWAY features Tony Award winner Chuck Cooper (Caroline, or Change; Choir Boy at MTC), Drama Desk Award winner Janet Dacal (In The Heights, Good Vibrations), Bryonha Marie Parham (AfterMidnight, Porgy & Bess), Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show, The Full Monty), two-time Tony Award nominee Brandon Uranowitz (Falsettos, An American in Paris), Kaley Ann Voorhees (The Phantom of the Opera, Candide), two-time Olivier Award nominee Michael Xavier (Sunset Boulevard, Into The Woods), Tony Award nominee Tony Yazbeck (On the Town, Gypsy), and Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba (Contact, Curtains).

PRINCE OF BROADWAY includes songs from many of the shows that earned Harold Prince a staggering 21 Tony Awards, as well as biographical material. The show features a book by two-time Tony nominee David Thompson (The Scottsboro Boys); new songs, arrangements, orchestration and music supervision by three-time Tony winner Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County); co-direction and choreography by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman (The Producers); and direction by Prince himself.

This thrilling musical includes fully staged hits from such celebrated musicals as West Side Story, Fiddler on the Roof, Cabaret, Evita, Company, Follies, Sweeney Todd, The Phantom of the Opera and more, in an unforgettable tribute to an unmatched Broadway career.

The creative team for PRINCE OF BROADWAY features Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (scenic and projection design), six-time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long (costume design), two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley (lighting design), Jon Weston (sound design), Paul Huntley (hair and wig design), Angelina Avallone (makeup design), Fred Lassen (music director), Tara Rubin Casting (casting), and Tony Award winner Jeffrey Seller (creative consultant).

Additional funding for MTC's production of PRINCE OF BROADWAY was generously provided by The John Gore Organization, James L. Nederlander, The Shubert Organization, and Kumiko Yoshii. The world premiere production of Prince of Broadway was produced by Umeda Arts Theater Co., Ltd., Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, Inc., and Amuse Inc. in Japan on October 23, 2015.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Barnes and Noble Celebrates the release of Prince of Broadway



Steven Sorrentino



Jason Robert Brown and Hal Prince



Jason Robert Brown



Hal Prince



Jason Robert Brown



Hal Prince



Hal Prince



Hal Prince



Hal Prince



Hal Prince



Jason Robert Brown



Hal Prince



Hal Prince



Hal Prince



Karen Ziemba



Karen Ziemba



Karen Ziemba



Karen Ziemba



Bryonha Marie Parham



Bryonha Marie Parham



Bryonha Marie Parham



Bryonha Marie Parham



Bryonha Marie Parham



Hal Prince



Hal Prince



Bryonha Marie Parham, Hal Prince, Karen Ziemba and Jason Robert Brown



Bryonha Marie Parham, Hal Prince, Karen Ziemba, Jason Robert Brown and James Sampliner



Jason Robert Brown



Hal Prince



Hal Prince



Bryonha Marie Parham and Karen Ziemba



Bryonha Marie Parham



Karen Ziemba



Jason Robert Brown and Hal Prince