Photo Coverage: Inside GLOW: 50 Years of Callen-Lorde Celebration
Callen-Lorde Community Health Center, the local non-profit providing healthcare targeted to New York's Lesbian, Gay Bisexual, and Transgender communities, presented GLOW: 50 YEARS OF CALLEN-LORDE, a historic five decade anniversary party and fundraiser on Friday, May 31st.
The event was hosted by actress, singer, television personality and activist Peppermint with music by RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 star Honey Davenport.
GLOW reflected on the organizations' rich history and celebrate the resiliency of LGBTQ communities over the past fifty years. The evening also featured performances by Jan Sport, Brenda Dharling, Doris Dear, Islima Songbird and incredible activities for all ages, including face painting, and a kid-friendly drag performance by Yuhua Hamasaki. Interactive installations highlighting the history of Callen-Lorde and pivotal moments in the LGBTQ rights movement were featured throughout the space.
BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
GLOW: 50 Years of Callen-Lorde at Union Park on May 31, 2019 in New York City.
