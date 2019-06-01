Photo Coverage: Inside GLOW: 50 Years of Callen-Lorde Celebration

Jun. 1, 2019  

Callen-Lorde Community Health Center, the local non-profit providing healthcare targeted to New York's Lesbian, Gay Bisexual, and Transgender communities, presented GLOW: 50 YEARS OF CALLEN-LORDE, a historic five decade anniversary party and fundraiser on Friday, May 31st.

The event was hosted by actress, singer, television personality and activist Peppermint with music by RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 star Honey Davenport.

GLOW reflected on the organizations' rich history and celebrate the resiliency of LGBTQ communities over the past fifty years. The evening also featured performances by Jan Sport, Brenda Dharling, Doris Dear, Islima Songbird and incredible activities for all ages, including face painting, and a kid-friendly drag performance by Yuhua Hamasaki. Interactive installations highlighting the history of Callen-Lorde and pivotal moments in the LGBTQ rights movement were featured throughout the space.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

GLOW: 50 Years of Callen-Lorde
GLOW: 50 Years of Callen-Lorde at Union Park on May 31, 2019 in New York City.

GLOW: 50 Years of Callen-Lorde
GLOW: 50 Years of Callen-Lorde

GLOW: 50 Years of Callen-Lorde
GLOW: 50 Years of Callen-Lorde

Doris Dear
Doris Dear

Doris Dear
Doris Dear

Doris Dear and husband Jim McGinnis
Doris Dear and husband Jim McGinnis

Doris Dear and husband Jim McGinnis
Doris Dear and husband Jim McGinnis

Yuhua Hamasaki
Yuhua Hamasaki

Yuhua Hamasaki
Yuhua Hamasaki

Yuhua Hamasaki
Yuhua Hamasaki

Yuhua Hamasaki
Yuhua Hamasaki

Yuhua Hamasaki and Doris Dear
Yuhua Hamasaki and Doris Dear

Wendy Stark and Yuhua Hamasaki
Wendy Stark and Yuhua Hamasaki

Doris Dear, Wendy Stark and Yuhua Hamasaki
Doris Dear, Wendy Stark and Yuhua Hamasaki

Wendy Stark
Wendy Stark

Wendy Stark
Wendy Stark

Jan Sport
Jan Sport

Jan Sport
Jan Sport

Jan Sport
Jan Sport

Jan Sport
Jan Sport

Brenda Dharling
Brenda Dharling

Brenda Dharling
Brenda Dharling

Brenda Dharling
Brenda Dharling

Brenda Dharling
Brenda Dharling

Honey Davenport
Honey Davenport

Honey Davenport
Honey Davenport

Honey Davenport
Honey Davenport

Honey Davenport
Honey Davenport

Honey Davenport
Honey Davenport

Brenda Dharling, Honey Davenport, Doris Dear, Jan Sport and Yuhua Hamasaki
Brenda Dharling, Honey Davenport, Doris Dear, Jan Sport and Yuhua Hamasaki

Brenda Dharling, Honey Davenport, Doris Dear, Jan Sport and Yuhua Hamasaki
Brenda Dharling, Honey Davenport, Doris Dear, Jan Sport and Yuhua Hamasaki

Honey Davenport
Honey Davenport

State Senator Brad Hoylman and daughter
State Senator Brad Hoylman and daughter

State Senator Brad Hoylman and daughter with Wendy Stark
State Senator Brad Hoylman and daughter with Wendy Stark

Peppermint
Peppermint

Peppermint
Peppermint

Peppermint
Peppermint

Peppermint
Peppermint

Peppermint and Honey Davenport
Peppermint and Honey Davenport

Peppermint and Doris Dear
Peppermint and Doris Dear

Peppermint and Jan Sport
Peppermint and Jan Sport

Photo Coverage: Inside GLOW: 50 Years of Callen-Lorde Celebration
Jan Sport, Peppermint and Doris Dear during the GLOW: 50 Years of Callen-Lorde at Union Park on May 31, 2019 in New York City.

Wendy Stark, Peppermint and Laura A. Jacobs
Wendy Stark, Peppermint and Laura A. Jacobs

Wendy Stark, Peppermint and Laura A. Jacobs
Wendy Stark, Peppermint and Laura A. Jacobs

Honey Davenport
Honey Davenport

Honey Davenport
Honey Davenport

Honey Davenport
Honey Davenport

Yuhua Hamasaki
Yuhua Hamasaki

Yuhua Hamasaki
Yuhua Hamasaki

Yuhua Hamasaki
Yuhua Hamasaki

Yuhua Hamasaki
Yuhua Hamasaki

Photo Coverage: Inside GLOW: 50 Years of Callen-Lorde Celebration
Yuhua Hamasaki during the GLOW: 50 Years of Callen-Lorde at Union Park on May 31, 2019 in New York City.

Yuhua Hamasaki
Yuhua Hamasaki

Peppermint and Honey Davenport
Peppermint and Honey Davenport

Peppermint
Peppermint

Peppermint
Peppermint

Peppermint
Peppermint

Peppermint
Peppermint

Peppermint
Peppermint

Peppermint
Peppermint

Peppermint
Peppermint

Peppermint
Peppermint

Peppermint
Peppermint

Peppermint
Peppermint

Peppermint
Peppermint

Wendy Stark
Wendy Stark

Peppermint and Wendy Stark
Peppermint and Wendy Stark

Wendy Stark, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and State Senator Brad Hoylman
Wendy Stark, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and State Senator Brad Hoylman

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer
Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer

State Senator Brad Hoylman with daughter
State Senator Brad Hoylman with daughter

State Senator Brad Hoylman with daughter
State Senator Brad Hoylman with daughter

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer
Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer
Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and State Senator Brad Hoylman
Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and State Senator Brad Hoylman

Islima Songbird
Islima Songbird

Islima Songbird
Islima Songbird

Islima Songbird
Islima Songbird

Islima Songbird
Islima Songbird

Doris Dear
Doris Dear

Doris Dear
Doris Dear

Doris Dear
Doris Dear

Doris Dear
Doris Dear

Peppermint
Peppermint

Peppermint
Peppermint

Jan Sport
Jan Sport

Jan Sport
Jan Sport

Jan Sport
Jan Sport

Jan Sport
Jan Sport

Jan Sport
Jan Sport

Brenda Dharling
Brenda Dharling

Brenda Dharling
Brenda Dharling

Brenda Dharling
Brenda Dharling

Brenda Dharling
Brenda Dharling

Brenda Dharling
Brenda Dharling

Brenda Dharling
Brenda Dharling

Brenda Dharling
Brenda Dharling

Brenda Dharling
Brenda Dharling

Brenda Dharling
Brenda Dharling

Brenda Dharling
Brenda Dharling

Brenda Dharling
Brenda Dharling

Brenda Dharling
Brenda Dharling

Brenda Dharling
Brenda Dharling

Peppermint
Peppermint

Peppermint
Peppermint

Peppermint
Peppermint

Peppermint
Peppermint

Peppermint
Peppermint

Peppermint
Peppermint

Peppermint
Peppermint

Peppermint
Peppermint

Peppermint
Peppermint



    popup