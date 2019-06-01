Photo Coverage: Inside GLOW: 50 Years of Callen-Lorde Celebration

Callen-Lorde Community Health Center, the local non-profit providing healthcare targeted to New York's Lesbian, Gay Bisexual, and Transgender communities, presented GLOW: 50 YEARS OF CALLEN-LORDE, a historic five decade anniversary party and fundraiser on Friday, May 31st.

The event was hosted by actress, singer, television personality and activist Peppermint with music by RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 star Honey Davenport.

GLOW reflected on the organizations' rich history and celebrate the resiliency of LGBTQ communities over the past fifty years. The evening also featured performances by Jan Sport, Brenda Dharling, Doris Dear, Islima Songbird and incredible activities for all ages, including face painting, and a kid-friendly drag performance by Yuhua Hamasaki. Interactive installations highlighting the history of Callen-Lorde and pivotal moments in the LGBTQ rights movement were featured throughout the space.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



GLOW: 50 Years of Callen-Lorde at Union Park on May 31, 2019 in New York City.



GLOW: 50 Years of Callen-Lorde



GLOW: 50 Years of Callen-Lorde



Doris Dear



Doris Dear



Doris Dear and husband Jim McGinnis



Doris Dear and husband Jim McGinnis



Yuhua Hamasaki



Yuhua Hamasaki



Yuhua Hamasaki



Yuhua Hamasaki



Yuhua Hamasaki and Doris Dear



Wendy Stark and Yuhua Hamasaki



Doris Dear, Wendy Stark and Yuhua Hamasaki



Wendy Stark



Wendy Stark



Jan Sport



Jan Sport



Jan Sport



Jan Sport



Brenda Dharling



Brenda Dharling



Brenda Dharling



Brenda Dharling



Honey Davenport



Honey Davenport



Honey Davenport



Honey Davenport



Honey Davenport



Brenda Dharling, Honey Davenport, Doris Dear, Jan Sport and Yuhua Hamasaki



Brenda Dharling, Honey Davenport, Doris Dear, Jan Sport and Yuhua Hamasaki



Honey Davenport



State Senator Brad Hoylman and daughter



State Senator Brad Hoylman and daughter with Wendy Stark



Peppermint



Peppermint



Peppermint



Peppermint



Peppermint and Honey Davenport



Peppermint and Doris Dear



Peppermint and Jan Sport



Jan Sport, Peppermint and Doris Dear during the GLOW: 50 Years of Callen-Lorde at Union Park on May 31, 2019 in New York City.



Wendy Stark, Peppermint and Laura A. Jacobs



Wendy Stark, Peppermint and Laura A. Jacobs



Honey Davenport



Honey Davenport



Honey Davenport



Yuhua Hamasaki



Yuhua Hamasaki



Yuhua Hamasaki



Yuhua Hamasaki



Yuhua Hamasaki during the GLOW: 50 Years of Callen-Lorde at Union Park on May 31, 2019 in New York City.



Yuhua Hamasaki



Peppermint and Honey Davenport



Peppermint



Peppermint



Peppermint



Peppermint



Peppermint



Peppermint



Peppermint



Peppermint



Peppermint



Peppermint



Peppermint



Wendy Stark



Peppermint and Wendy Stark



Wendy Stark, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and State Senator Brad Hoylman



Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer



State Senator Brad Hoylman with daughter



State Senator Brad Hoylman with daughter



Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer



Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer



Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and State Senator Brad Hoylman



Islima Songbird



Islima Songbird



Islima Songbird



Islima Songbird



Doris Dear



Doris Dear



Doris Dear



Doris Dear



Peppermint



Peppermint



Jan Sport



Jan Sport



Jan Sport



Jan Sport



Jan Sport



Brenda Dharling



Brenda Dharling



Brenda Dharling



Brenda Dharling



Brenda Dharling



Brenda Dharling



Brenda Dharling



Brenda Dharling



Brenda Dharling



Brenda Dharling



Brenda Dharling



Brenda Dharling



Brenda Dharling



Peppermint



Peppermint



Peppermint



Peppermint



Peppermint



Peppermint



Peppermint



Peppermint



Peppermint