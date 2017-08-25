Photo Coverage: Hal Prince Joins PRINCE OF BROADWAY Cast for Royal Opening Night Bows!

Click Here for More Articles on PRINCE OF BROADWAY

Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of Prince of Broadway, a musical celebration that highlights the extraordinary six-decade career of director and producer Harold Prince, opened just last night, August 24, 2017, at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

Harold Prince is a legend in the American theatre - the acclaimed director and producer behind a long list of America's most iconic musicals and the winner of a staggering, record-breaking 21 Tony Awards. Now, he's bringing together six decades of magical moments in a new musical event, Prince of Broadway.

This thrilling night of theatre includes fully staged hits from such celebrated musicals as West Side Story, Fiddler on the Roof, Cabaret, Evita, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, The Phantom of the Opera and more, in an unforgettable tribute to an unmatched Broadway career.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

