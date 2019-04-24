Photo Coverage: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Celebrates a Magical Year on Broadway

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child just celebrated a magical milestone- one year on Broadway. Check out photos from the celebration at the Lyric Theatre below!

The cast includes James Snyder as Harry Potter, Diane Davis as Ginny Potter alongside Nicholas Podany as their son Albus Potter; Matt Mueller as Ron Weasley, Jenny Jules as Hermione Granger and Nadia Brown as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley; and Jonno Roberts as Draco Malfoy and Bubba Weiler as his son Scorpius Malfoy. They are joined by Brian Thomas Abraham, Aaron Bartz, Stephen Bradbury, Catherine Ashmore Bradley, James Brown III, Will Carlyon, Lauren Nicole Cipoletti, Grace DeAmicis, Kimberly Dodson, Patrick Du Laney, Sara Farb, Jonathan Gordon, Steve Haggard, Edward James Hyland, Eva Kaminsky, Jack Koenig, Joey Labrasca, Rachel Leslie, Zell Steele Morrow, Sarita Amani Nash, Jack Pravda, Fiona Reid, Katherine Reis, Kevin Matthew Reyes, Antoinette Robinson, James Romney, Stephen Spinella, Tom Patrick Stephens, Erica Sweany, Alex Weisman and Karen Janes Woditsch and playing a variety of characters.

It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband, and the father of three school-age children.

While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

