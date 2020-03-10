Photo Coverage: Go Inside the New Group's 25th Anniversary Gala

Just last night, Off-Broadway's The New Group honored its Board President Abby Merrill and Erica Schmidt and Peter Dinklage (Cyrano) at the its Annual Gala, this year celebrating the company's 25th Anniversary.

Hosted by Tarik Trotter, the event featured performances by Amanda Green; Ethan Hawke, Dana Lynn and Levon Thurman-Hawke; Tarik Trotter and Stro Elliot; and Suzanne Vega; with appearances by Jasmine Cephas Jones, Cynthia Nixon, Jonathan Marc Sherman and more.

Founded in 2005, The Michael Mendelson Award for Outstanding Commitment to Theater recognizes individuals who show outstanding commitment to the theatrical community. Past recipients include Chloë Sevigny and Kumiko Yoshii; Sutton Foster and Robert J. Rosenberg; Ed Harris & Amy Madigan and Ellen Roth; Beth Henley and Geoff Rich; Peter Alkalay and Jonathan Marc Sherman; David Rabe and Nancy Manocherian; Wallace Shawn and Fred Wistow; Robyn Goodman and Ethan Hawke; Ruth and Stephen Hendel; Wendy Ettinger and Derek McLane. In 2019, The New Group honored Edie Falco and Serge Nivelle with The Mimi and Michael Mendelson Award for Outstanding Commitment to Theater. This year, the company proudly honors Abby Merrill and Erica Schmidt and Peter Dinklage with the Award.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





