Photo Coverage: Get Ready for Take Off at Broadway Bares 2019!

Jun. 18, 2019  

A spectacular romp around the world with 192 of NYC's sexiest dancers and two wild and worldly standing-room-only audiences led to a sensational evening of record-breaking modern-day burlesque at Broadway Bares: Take Off.

Produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Broadway Bares: Take Offraised $2,006,192 at two performances on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom.

Stripathon, the online fundraiser led by the show's cast and crew, raised a record-shattering $1,066,129. This marks the first time in the fundraiser's history that Stripathon passed the $1 million mark, and the fourth year in a row it was the single largest contributor to the event's grand total.

This year's Broadway Bares put the lust in wanderlust, offering a tantalizing twist on world travel. The show celebrated Carnival and Day of the Dead, explored the strength and sensuality of Spain and Japan, teased the potential shenanigans of long flights and triumphantly landed at the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, the birth of the modern LGBTQ-rights movement.

Opening Number. Photo Credit: Daniel Roberts

Nathan Lee Graham and Ashley Park. Opening Number. Photo Credit: Daniel Roberts

Christopher Sieber, Stephen DeRosa, Christian Dante White and Jay Armstrong Johnson. Opening Number. Photo Credit: Daniel Roberts

Day of the Dead. Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman

Day of the Dead. Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman

Ground Crew. Photo Credit: Billy Bustamante

Ground Crew. Photo Credit: Billy Bustamante

Ground Crew. Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman

Taming the Bull. Photo Credit: Billy Bustamante

Taming the Bull. Photo Credit: Billy Bustamante

Red Light District. Photo Credit: Billy Bustamante

Red Light District. Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman

Mile High Club. Photo Credit: Billy Bustamante

Mile High Club. Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman

Carnival. Photo Credit: Daniel Gramkee

Carnival. Photo Credit: Daniel Roberts

Billy Porter. Battle Royale. Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman

Battle Royale. Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman

Battle Royale. Photo Credit: Billy Bustamante

In Flight Entertainment. Photo Credit: Daniel Roberts

In Flight Entertainment. Photo Credit: Billy Bustamante

Geisha Warrior. Photo Credit: Jonathan Tichler

Geisha Warrior. Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman

Burning Man. Photo Credit: Daniel Roberts

Burning Man. Photo Credit: Daniel Gramkee

Burning Man. Photo Credit: Daniel Roberts

Stonewall. Photo Credit: Billy Bustamante

Stonewall. Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman

Stonewall. Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman

Alex Newell and Ryann Redmond. Finale. Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman

Finale. Photo Credit: Daniel Roberts

Finale. Photo Credit: Jonathan Tichler

Billy Porter and Jerry Mitchell. Photo Credit: Jonathan Tichler

Jerry Mitchell and cast. Photo Credit: Michael Kushner



