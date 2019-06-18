Photo Coverage: Get Ready for Take Off at Broadway Bares 2019!
A spectacular romp around the world with 192 of NYC's sexiest dancers and two wild and worldly standing-room-only audiences led to a sensational evening of record-breaking modern-day burlesque at Broadway Bares: Take Off.
Produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Broadway Bares: Take Offraised $2,006,192 at two performances on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom.
Stripathon, the online fundraiser led by the show's cast and crew, raised a record-shattering $1,066,129. This marks the first time in the fundraiser's history that Stripathon passed the $1 million mark, and the fourth year in a row it was the single largest contributor to the event's grand total.
This year's Broadway Bares put the lust in wanderlust, offering a tantalizing twist on world travel. The show celebrated Carnival and Day of the Dead, explored the strength and sensuality of Spain and Japan, teased the potential shenanigans of long flights and triumphantly landed at the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, the birth of the modern LGBTQ-rights movement.
Opening Number. Photo Credit: Daniel Roberts
Nathan Lee Graham and Ashley Park. Opening Number. Photo Credit: Daniel Roberts
Christopher Sieber, Stephen DeRosa, Christian Dante White and Jay Armstrong Johnson. Opening Number. Photo Credit: Daniel Roberts
Day of the Dead. Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman
Day of the Dead. Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman
Ground Crew. Photo Credit: Billy Bustamante
Ground Crew. Photo Credit: Billy Bustamante
Ground Crew. Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman
Taming the Bull. Photo Credit: Billy Bustamante
Taming the Bull. Photo Credit: Billy Bustamante
Red Light District. Photo Credit: Billy Bustamante
Red Light District. Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman
Mile High Club. Photo Credit: Billy Bustamante
Mile High Club. Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman
Carnival. Photo Credit: Daniel Gramkee
Carnival. Photo Credit: Daniel Roberts
Billy Porter. Battle Royale. Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman
Battle Royale. Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman
Battle Royale. Photo Credit: Billy Bustamante
In Flight Entertainment. Photo Credit: Daniel Roberts
In Flight Entertainment. Photo Credit: Billy Bustamante
Geisha Warrior. Photo Credit: Jonathan Tichler
Geisha Warrior. Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman
Burning Man. Photo Credit: Daniel Roberts
Burning Man. Photo Credit: Daniel Gramkee
Burning Man. Photo Credit: Daniel Roberts
Stonewall. Photo Credit: Billy Bustamante
Stonewall. Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman
Stonewall. Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman
Alex Newell and Ryann Redmond. Finale. Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman
Finale. Photo Credit: Daniel Roberts
Finale. Photo Credit: Jonathan Tichler
Billy Porter and Jerry Mitchell. Photo Credit: Jonathan Tichler
Jerry Mitchell and cast. Photo Credit: Michael Kushner