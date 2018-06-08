Photo Coverage: LuPone, Lenk, and Butz Help Celebrate the Unveiling of David Yazbek's Portrait at Sardi's

David Yazbek has received a portrait at Sardi's! Yazbek celebrated the honor surrounded by his friends, stars Patti LuPone, Katrina Lenk, and Norbert Leo Butz.

BroadwayWorld attended the unveiling of the portrait yesterday. Check out photos from the exciting event below!

The Band's Visit features music and lyrics by David Yazbek, a book by Itamar Moses, is based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, and is directed by David Cromer. The Broadway company ofThe Band's Visit includes Katrina Lenk, Tony Shalhoub, John Cariani, Ari'el Stachel, George Abud, Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Andrew Polk, Bill Army, Rachel Prather, Jonathan Raviv, Sharone Sayegh, Kristen Sieh, Alok Tewari, Pomme Koch, Ahmad Maksoud, Madison Micucci and James Rana. Musicians include Andrea Grody, Alexandra Eckhardt, Ossama Farouk, Philip Mayer, Sam Sadigursky, Jeff Theiss, Harvey Valdes and Garo Yellin.

After a mix-up at the border, an Egyptian Police Band is sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. The Band's Visit celebrates the deeply human ways music, longing and laughter can connect us all.

The creative team includes Patrick McCollum (Choreography), Scott Pask (Set Design), Sarah Laux (Costume Design), Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Kai Harada (Sound Design), Maya Ciarrocchi (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair Designer), Jamshied Sharifi (Orchestrations), Andrea Grody (Music Supervisor, Music Director & Additional Arrangements) and Dean Sharenow (Music Supervisor & Music Coordinator).

In the heart of New York's Theater District, Sardi's has been the toast of Broadway for 90 years. Located at 234 West 44th Street the restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday for lunch and dinner. Late supper is served from Tuesday through Saturday.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



