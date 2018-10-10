CHICAGO
Photo Coverage: Cuba Gooding Jr. Takes His Bows in CHICAGO

Oct. 10, 2018  

Cuba Gooding Jr. has stepped into the role of Billy Flynn in Broadway's Chicago, beginning Saturday, October 6, 2018. He reprises his role as Billy Flynn after originating the part and making his West End stage debut earlier this year in the new 2018 London production of Chicago, currently playing at The Phoenix Theatre. Gooding Jr. will be in the role through November 18.

Check out photos of him taking his bows below!

Cuba Gooding Jr.'s breakthrough role was as Tre Styles in the feature film Boyz n the Hood (1991), followed by A Few Good Men (1992), before winning the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in Jerry Maguire (1996). Later films included As Good as It Gets (1997), Men of Honor(2000) as Carl Brashear, Pearl Harbor (2001) as Doris Miller, American Gangster (2007), The Butler (2013) and Selma (2014), playing civil rights attorney Fred Gray. In 2016, he portrayed O.J. Simpson in the F/X drama series "The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story," for which he received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Mini-series or a Movie. In 2013, he made his Broadway debut alongside Cicely Tyson and Vanessa Williams in the Tony Award-nominated production of The Trip to Bountiful.

Photo Coverage: Cuba Gooding Jr. Takes His Bows in CHICAGO
Theatre Marquee for Cuba Gooding

Photo Coverage: Cuba Gooding Jr. Takes His Bows in CHICAGO
Theatre Marquee for Cuba Gooding

Photo Coverage: Cuba Gooding Jr. Takes His Bows in CHICAGO
Theatre Marquee for Cuba Gooding

Photo Coverage: Cuba Gooding Jr. Takes His Bows in CHICAGO
Theatre Marquee for Cuba Gooding

Photo Coverage: Cuba Gooding Jr. Takes His Bows in CHICAGO
Cuba Gooding Jr.

Photo Coverage: Cuba Gooding Jr. Takes His Bows in CHICAGO
Cuba Gooding Jr.

Photo Coverage: Cuba Gooding Jr. Takes His Bows in CHICAGO
Cuba Gooding Jr.

Photo Coverage: Cuba Gooding Jr. Takes His Bows in CHICAGO
Cuba Gooding Jr.

Photo Coverage: Cuba Gooding Jr. Takes His Bows in CHICAGO
Cuba Gooding Jr.

Photo Coverage: Cuba Gooding Jr. Takes His Bows in CHICAGO
Cuba Gooding Jr.

Photo Coverage: Cuba Gooding Jr. Takes His Bows in CHICAGO
Cuba Gooding Jr.

Photo Coverage: Cuba Gooding Jr. Takes His Bows in CHICAGO
Cuba Gooding Jr.

Photo Coverage: Cuba Gooding Jr. Takes His Bows in CHICAGO
Cuba Gooding Jr.

Photo Coverage: Cuba Gooding Jr. Takes His Bows in CHICAGO
Cuba Gooding Jr.

Photo Coverage: Cuba Gooding Jr. Takes His Bows in CHICAGO
R. Lowe and Cuba Gooding Jr.

Photo Coverage: Cuba Gooding Jr. Takes His Bows in CHICAGO
Cuba Gooding Jr.

Photo Coverage: Cuba Gooding Jr. Takes His Bows in CHICAGO
Cuba Gooding Jr.

Photo Coverage: Cuba Gooding Jr. Takes His Bows in CHICAGO
R. Lowe and Cuba Gooding Jr.

Photo Coverage: Cuba Gooding Jr. Takes His Bows in CHICAGO
R. Lowe and Cuba Gooding Jr.

Photo Coverage: Cuba Gooding Jr. Takes His Bows in CHICAGO
Cuba Gooding Jr., Bianca Marroquin and Amra-Faye Wright

Photo Coverage: Cuba Gooding Jr. Takes His Bows in CHICAGO
Cuba Gooding Jr.

Photo Coverage: Cuba Gooding Jr. Takes His Bows in CHICAGO
Cuba Gooding Jr.

Photo Coverage: Cuba Gooding Jr. Takes His Bows in CHICAGO
Cuba Gooding Jr.

Photo Coverage: Cuba Gooding Jr. Takes His Bows in CHICAGO
Cuba Gooding Jr.

Photo Coverage: Cuba Gooding Jr. Takes His Bows in CHICAGO
Cuba Gooding Jr.

Photo Coverage: Cuba Gooding Jr. Takes His Bows in CHICAGO
R. Lowe, Cuba Gooding Jr. and Bianca Marroquin

Photo Coverage: Cuba Gooding Jr. Takes His Bows in CHICAGO
R. Lowe, Cuba Gooding Jr., Bianca Marroquin and Amra-Faye Wright

Photo Coverage: Cuba Gooding Jr. Takes His Bows in CHICAGO
R. Lowe, Cuba Gooding Jr., Bianca Marroquin and Amra-Faye Wright

Photo Coverage: Cuba Gooding Jr. Takes His Bows in CHICAGO
R. Lowe, Cuba Gooding Jr., Bianca Marroquin and Amra-Faye Wright

Photo Coverage: Cuba Gooding Jr. Takes His Bows in CHICAGO
R. Lowe, Cuba Gooding Jr., Bianca Marroquin and Amra-Faye Wright

Photo Coverage: Cuba Gooding Jr. Takes His Bows in CHICAGO
Cuba Gooding Jr. R. Lowe, Cuba Gooding Jr., Bianca Marroquin and Amra-Faye Wright

Photo Coverage: Cuba Gooding Jr. Takes His Bows in CHICAGO
R. Lowe, Cuba Gooding Jr., Bianca Marroquin and Amra-Faye Wright

Photo Coverage: Cuba Gooding Jr. Takes His Bows in CHICAGO
R. Lowe, Cuba Gooding Jr. and Bianca Marroquin

Photo Coverage: Cuba Gooding Jr. Takes His Bows in CHICAGO
R, Lowe, Cuba Gooding Jr. and Bianca Marroquin

Photo Coverage: Cuba Gooding Jr. Takes His Bows in CHICAGO
R. Lowe and Cuba Gooding Jr.

Photo Coverage: Cuba Gooding Jr. Takes His Bows in CHICAGO
Cuba Gooding Jr.

Photo Coverage: Cuba Gooding Jr. Takes His Bows in CHICAGO
R. Lowe and Cuba Gooding Jr.

Photo Coverage: Cuba Gooding Jr. Takes His Bows in CHICAGO
R. Lowe and Cuba Gooding Jr.

Photo Coverage: Cuba Gooding Jr. Takes His Bows in CHICAGO
Cuba Gooding Jr. and Bianca Marroquin

Photo Coverage: Cuba Gooding Jr. Takes His Bows in CHICAGO
Cuba Gooding Jr. and Bianca Marroquin

Photo Coverage: Cuba Gooding Jr. Takes His Bows in CHICAGO
Cuba Gooding Jr. and Bianca Marroquin

Photo Coverage: Cuba Gooding Jr. Takes His Bows in CHICAGO
Cuba Gooding Jr.

Photo Coverage: Cuba Gooding Jr. Takes His Bows in CHICAGO
Cuba Gooding Jr.

Photo Coverage: Cuba Gooding Jr. Takes His Bows in CHICAGO
Cuba Gooding Jr. and Bianca Marroquin

Photo Coverage: Cuba Gooding Jr. Takes His Bows in CHICAGO
Cuba Gooding Jr. and Amra-Faye Wright

Photo Coverage: Cuba Gooding Jr. Takes His Bows in CHICAGO
Cuba Gooding Jr.

Photo Coverage: Cuba Gooding Jr. Takes His Bows in CHICAGO
Theatre Marquee for Cuba Gooding

