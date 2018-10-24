NETWORK
Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston and the Company of NETWORK Meet the Press!

Oct. 24, 2018  

NETWORK will begin performances on Saturday, November 10, 2018 and officially open on Thursday, December 6, 2018 at Broadway's Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street). NETWORK is directed by Tony and Olivier Award winner Ivo van Hove (The Damned), adapted by Tony and Olivier Award winner Lee Hall (Billy Elliot) and based on the Academy Award-winning film by Paddy Chayefsky.

The play will be led by Bryan Cranston, with Tony Goldwyn ("Scandal," Promises, Promises), and Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black," Mary Page Marlowe). They are joined by Joshua Boone (Holler If Ya Hear Me), Alyssa Bresnahan (War Horse), Ron Canada ("Jack Ryan"), Julian Elijah Martinez (Father Comes Home From The Wars Part 1,2,3), Tony Award winner Frank Wood (Sideman), Nick Wyman (Catch Me If You Can), Barzin Akhavan (All The Way), Jason Babinsky (Billy Elliot), Camila Canó Flaviá (Dance Nation), Eric Chayefsky ("Stalked: Someone's Watching"), Gina Daniels (All The Way), Nicholas Guest ("Madam Secretary"), Joe Paulik (Love and Money), Susannah Perkins (The Wolves), Victoria Sendra (Broadway Debut), Henry Stram (Junk), Bill Timoney (All The Way), Joseph Varca (Pentecost and Monster), Nicole Villamil (Queens) and Jeena Yi (Somebody's Daughter).

Howard Beale, news anchor-man, isn't pulling in the viewers. In his final broadcast he unravels live on screen. But when ratings soar, the Network seizes on their newfound populist prophet, and Howard becomes the biggest thing on TV. Network depicts a media landscape where opinion trumps fact. Hilarious and hair-raising by turns, the iconic film by Paddy Chayefsky won four Academy Awards in 1976.

The cast just met the press and we're taking you inside the big day below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Tony Goldwyn, Tatiana Maslany, Bryan Cranston

Tony Goldwyn, Tatiana Maslany, Bryan Cranston

Lee Hall, Tony Goldwyn, Tatiana Maslany, Bryan Cranston, Ivo van Hove

The cast and creative team of NETWORK

