Photo Coverage: BETRAYAL's Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox Meet the Press!

Jamie Lloyd's smash-hit production of Harold Pinter's Betrayal will begin its strictly limited 17-week engagement on Wednesday, August 14 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street), with an official opening night on Thursday, September 5 at 6:30pm. The cast just met the press and we're taking you inside the big day below!

As previously announced, The Jamie Lloyd Company, the successful partnership between Ambassador Theatre Group and Artistic Director Jamie Lloyd, brings their production of Harold Pinter's Betrayal to Broadway following its smash-hit, extended run in London's West End. Directed by Mr. Lloyd, Betrayal stars Golden Globe, Olivier, and Evening Standard Award winner Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox, all making their Broadway debuts as Robert, Jerry, and Emma. They will be joined by Eddie Arnold as the Waiter.

This production formed the culmination of Pinter at the Pinter, an unprecedented London season of Harold Pinter's work taking place over the 2018/19 season. This mammoth project consisted of over thirty pieces including all one-act plays by the most important playwright of the 20th century. Marking the tenth anniversary of Pinter's death, Betrayal played in the West End theater that bears his name, breaking all box office records.

With poetic precision, rich humor, and an extraordinary emotional force, Betrayal charts a compelling seven-year romance, thrillingly captured in reverse chronological order.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Charlie Cox, Zawe Ashton, Tom Hiddleston



Charlie Cox, Zawe Ashton, Tom Hiddleston