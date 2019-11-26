Photo Coverage: AIN'T TOO PROUD, BEETLEJUICE, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
The 93rd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® once again kicks off the holiday season. Millions of families will tune in to watch the excitement unfold on Thursday, Nov. 28 as Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker of NBC News' "TODAY" host the broadcast from 9 a.m.-noon in all time zones.
There will be Broadway performances from the casts of Hadestown, Beetlejuice, Ain't Too Proud, and Tina!
BroadwayWorld was recently in attendance at rehearsal for the big event and you can check out the photos below!
The Macy's Parade has must-see entertainment for everyone in the family. Joining the festivities will be stars from a variety of global music genres from pop, R&B and country to Latin and K-Pop, with a few noteworthy special appearances thrown in the mix. Appearing or performing onboard one of Macy's signature floating stages will be Natasha Bedingfield, Black Eyed Peas, Chicago, Ciara, Josh Dela Cruz, Celine Dion, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Debbie Gibson, former NASA astronauts Kay Hire & Janet Kavandi, Chris Janson, Idina Menzel, Lea Michele, MISS AMERICA 2019 Nia Franklin, NHL legends Dominic Moore and Eddie Olczyk, the cast & Muppets of Sesame Street, NCT 127, Ozuna, Billy Porter, Kelly Rowland, That Girl Lay Lay, TLC, Tenille Townes and Chris Young; with an extra special appearance by the one-and-only Santa Claus.
Photo Credit; Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Macy's Herald Square
Alan Muraoka from Sesame Street
Snuffleupagus with children of The National Dance Institute
Jelani Remy
Sergio Trujillo and James Harkness
Ephraim Sykes Jawan M, Jackson, Jelani Remy, Derrick Baskin and James Harkness
Ephraim Sykes, Jawan M. Jackson and Derrick Baskin
The Cast of Ain't Too Proud The Life and Times of The Temptations
Jawan M. Jackson, Jelani Remy, Derrick Baskin, Ephraim Sykes and James Harkness
James Harkness, Jelani Remy, Jawan M. Jackson and Derrick Baskin
The Cast of Beetlejuice
Kerry Butler, Adam Dannheisser, Sophia Anne Caruso and Leslie Kritzer
Alex Brightman
David Josefsberg, Sophia Anne Caruso, Adam Dannheisser, Leslie Kritzer and Kerry Butler
Alvin Alley School
Spirit of America Cheer
Spirit of America Dance
Jayce Burney
Jayce Burney and Kelly Rowland
Jayce Burney and Kelly Rowland