Photo Coverage: AIN'T TOO PROUD, BEETLEJUICE, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Article Pixel Nov. 26, 2019  

The 93rd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® once again kicks off the holiday season. Millions of families will tune in to watch the excitement unfold on Thursday, Nov. 28 as Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker of NBC News' "TODAY" host the broadcast from 9 a.m.-noon in all time zones.

There will be Broadway performances from the casts of Hadestown, Beetlejuice, Ain't Too Proud, and Tina!

BroadwayWorld was recently in attendance at rehearsal for the big event and you can check out the photos below!

The Macy's Parade has must-see entertainment for everyone in the family. Joining the festivities will be stars from a variety of global music genres from pop, R&B and country to Latin and K-Pop, with a few noteworthy special appearances thrown in the mix. Appearing or performing onboard one of Macy's signature floating stages will be Natasha Bedingfield, Black Eyed Peas, Chicago, Ciara, Josh Dela Cruz, Celine Dion, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Debbie Gibson, former NASA astronauts Kay Hire & Janet Kavandi, Chris Janson, Idina Menzel, Lea Michele, MISS AMERICA 2019 Nia Franklin, NHL legends Dominic Moore and Eddie Olczyk, the cast & Muppets of Sesame Street, NCT 127, Ozuna, Billy Porter, Kelly Rowland, That Girl Lay Lay, TLC, Tenille Townes and Chris Young; with an extra special appearance by the one-and-only Santa Claus.

Photo Credit; Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Macy's Herald Square

Macy's Herald Square

Alan Muraoka from Sesame Street

Snuffleupagus with children of The National Dance Institute

Snuffleupagus with children of The National Dance Institute

Snuffleupagus with children of The National Dance Institute

Derrick Baskin

Jelani Remy

Jamari Johnson Williams

Sergio Trujillo and James Harkness

James Harkness

Ephraim Sykes Jawan M, Jackson, Jelani Remy, Derrick Baskin and James Harkness

Ephraim Sykes Jawan M, Jackson, Jelani Remy, Derrick Baskin and James Harkness

Ephraim Sykes

Ephraim Sykes, Jawan M. Jackson and Derrick Baskin

The Cast of Ain't Too Proud The Life and Times of The Temptations

The Cast of Ain't Too Proud The Life and Times of The Temptations

Jawan M. Jackson, Jelani Remy, Derrick Baskin, Ephraim Sykes and James Harkness

Ephraim Sykes

James Harkness, Jelani Remy, Jawan M. Jackson and Derrick Baskin

Ephraim Sykes

Ephraim Sykes

The Cast of Beetlejuice

The Cast of Beetlejuice

Alex Brightman

Alex Brightman

Kerry Butler, Adam Dannheisser, Sophia Anne Caruso and Leslie Kritzer

Kerry Butler, Adam Dannheisser, Sophia Anne Caruso and Leslie Kritzer

Alex Brightman

Alex Brightman

Alex Brightman

David Josefsberg, Sophia Anne Caruso, Adam Dannheisser, Leslie Kritzer and Kerry Butler

Alvin Alley School

Alvin Alley School

Alvin Alley School

Alvin Alley School

Spirit of America Cheer

Spirit of America Cheer

Spirit of America Cheer

Spirit of America Cheer

Spirit of America Cheer

Spirit of America Dance

Spirit of America Dance

Spirit of America Dance

Spirit of America Dance

Spirit of America Dance

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland

Jayce Burney

Jayce Burney and Kelly Rowland

Jayce Burney and Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland



