Photo Coverage: AIN'T TOO PROUD, BEETLEJUICE, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The 93rd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® once again kicks off the holiday season. Millions of families will tune in to watch the excitement unfold on Thursday, Nov. 28 as Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker of NBC News' "TODAY" host the broadcast from 9 a.m.-noon in all time zones.

There will be Broadway performances from the casts of Hadestown, Beetlejuice, Ain't Too Proud, and Tina!

BroadwayWorld was recently in attendance at rehearsal for the big event and you can check out the photos below!

The Macy's Parade has must-see entertainment for everyone in the family. Joining the festivities will be stars from a variety of global music genres from pop, R&B and country to Latin and K-Pop, with a few noteworthy special appearances thrown in the mix. Appearing or performing onboard one of Macy's signature floating stages will be Natasha Bedingfield, Black Eyed Peas, Chicago, Ciara, Josh Dela Cruz, Celine Dion, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Debbie Gibson, former NASA astronauts Kay Hire & Janet Kavandi, Chris Janson, Idina Menzel, Lea Michele, MISS AMERICA 2019 Nia Franklin, NHL legends Dominic Moore and Eddie Olczyk, the cast & Muppets of Sesame Street, NCT 127, Ozuna, Billy Porter, Kelly Rowland, That Girl Lay Lay, TLC, Tenille Townes and Chris Young; with an extra special appearance by the one-and-only Santa Claus.

Photo Credit; Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Macy's Herald Square



Macy's Herald Square



Alan Muraoka from Sesame Street



Snuffleupagus with children of The National Dance Institute



Snuffleupagus with children of The National Dance Institute



Snuffleupagus with children of The National Dance Institute



Derrick Baskin



Jelani Remy



Jamari Johnson Williams



Sergio Trujillo and James Harkness



James Harkness



Ephraim Sykes Jawan M, Jackson, Jelani Remy, Derrick Baskin and James Harkness



Ephraim Sykes Jawan M, Jackson, Jelani Remy, Derrick Baskin and James Harkness



Ephraim Sykes



Ephraim Sykes, Jawan M. Jackson and Derrick Baskin



The Cast of Ain't Too Proud The Life and Times of The Temptations



The Cast of Ain't Too Proud The Life and Times of The Temptations



Jawan M. Jackson, Jelani Remy, Derrick Baskin, Ephraim Sykes and James Harkness



Ephraim Sykes



James Harkness, Jelani Remy, Jawan M. Jackson and Derrick Baskin



Ephraim Sykes



Ephraim Sykes



The Cast of Beetlejuice



The Cast of Beetlejuice



Alex Brightman



Alex Brightman



Kerry Butler, Adam Dannheisser, Sophia Anne Caruso and Leslie Kritzer



Kerry Butler, Adam Dannheisser, Sophia Anne Caruso and Leslie Kritzer



Alex Brightman



Alex Brightman



Alex Brightman



David Josefsberg, Sophia Anne Caruso, Adam Dannheisser, Leslie Kritzer and Kerry Butler



Alvin Alley School



Alvin Alley School



Alvin Alley School



Alvin Alley School



Spirit of America Cheer



Spirit of America Cheer



Spirit of America Cheer



Spirit of America Cheer



Spirit of America Cheer



Spirit of America Dance



Spirit of America Dance



Spirit of America Dance



Spirit of America Dance



Spirit of America Dance



Kelly Rowland



Kelly Rowland



Jayce Burney



Jayce Burney and Kelly Rowland



Jayce Burney and Kelly Rowland



Kelly Rowland



Kelly Rowland



Kelly Rowland