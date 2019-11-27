Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
The 93rd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® once again kicks off the holiday season. Millions of families will tune in to watch the excitement unfold on Thursday, Nov. 28 as Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker of NBC News' "TODAY" host the broadcast from 9 a.m.-noon in all time zones.
There will be Broadway performances from the casts of Hadestown, Beetlejuice, Ain't Too Proud, and Tina!
BroadwayWorld was recently in attendance at day two of rehearsal for the big event and you can check out the photos below!
The Macy's Parade has must-see entertainment for everyone in the family. Joining the festivities will be stars from a variety of global music genres from pop, R&B and country to Latin and K-Pop, with a few noteworthy special appearances thrown in the mix. Appearing or performing onboard one of Macy's signature floating stages will be Natasha Bedingfield, Black Eyed Peas, Chicago, Ciara, Josh Dela Cruz, Celine Dion, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Debbie Gibson, former NASA astronauts Kay Hire & Janet Kavandi, Chris Janson, Idina Menzel, Lea Michele, MISS AMERICA 2019 Nia Franklin, NHL legends Dominic Moore and Eddie Olczyk, the cast & Muppets of Sesame Street, NCT 127, Ozuna, Billy Porter, Kelly Rowland, That Girl Lay Lay, TLC, Tenille Townes and Chris Young; with an extra special appearance by the one-and-only Santa Claus.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Radio City Rockettes
BOSS Kids
That Girl Lay Lay
Manhattan Youth Ballet
Young People's Chorus
Idina Menzel and the Young People's Chorus
NCT 127
Billy Porter
Gamma Phi Circus
Chris Janson
Tenille Townes
Ozuna
Chicago Members Neil Donell and Lee Loughnane
Chicgo members-Robert Lamm, Neil Donell, Lee Loughnane, Ray Herrmann, James Pankow and Keith Howland
610 Stompers
Quest Love
Tina- The Tina Turner Musical Cast with Adrienne Warren
Adrienne Warren and the cast of Tina-The Tina Turner Musical
Adrienne Warren and Skye Turner
Andre De Shields and Adrienne Warren
Amber Gray
Eva Noblezada, Amber Gray, Reeve Carney, Andre De Shields snd the cast of Hadestown
Andre De Shields
Reeve Carney
Eva Noblezada and Andre De Shields
Eva Noblezada, Andre De Shields and Reeve Carney
