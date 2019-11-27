Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The 93rd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® once again kicks off the holiday season. Millions of families will tune in to watch the excitement unfold on Thursday, Nov. 28 as Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker of NBC News' "TODAY" host the broadcast from 9 a.m.-noon in all time zones.

There will be Broadway performances from the casts of Hadestown, Beetlejuice, Ain't Too Proud, and Tina!

BroadwayWorld was recently in attendance at day two of rehearsal for the big event and you can check out the photos below!

The Macy's Parade has must-see entertainment for everyone in the family. Joining the festivities will be stars from a variety of global music genres from pop, R&B and country to Latin and K-Pop, with a few noteworthy special appearances thrown in the mix. Appearing or performing onboard one of Macy's signature floating stages will be Natasha Bedingfield, Black Eyed Peas, Chicago, Ciara, Josh Dela Cruz, Celine Dion, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Debbie Gibson, former NASA astronauts Kay Hire & Janet Kavandi, Chris Janson, Idina Menzel, Lea Michele, MISS AMERICA 2019 Nia Franklin, NHL legends Dominic Moore and Eddie Olczyk, the cast & Muppets of Sesame Street, NCT 127, Ozuna, Billy Porter, Kelly Rowland, That Girl Lay Lay, TLC, Tenille Townes and Chris Young; with an extra special appearance by the one-and-only Santa Claus.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Radio City Rockettes



Radio City Rockettes



Radio City Rockettes



Radio City Rockettes



BOSS Kids



That Girl Lay Lay



That Girl Lay Lay



That Girl Lay Lay



Manhattan Youth Ballet



Manhattan Youth Ballet



Young People's Chorus



Idina Menzel



Idina Menzel



Idina Menzel and the Young People's Chorus



Idina Menzel



NCT 127



NCT 127



NCT 127



Billy Porter



Gamma Phi Circus



Billy Porter



Chris Janson



Chris Janson



Debbie Gibson



Debbie Gibson



Debbie Gibson



Debbie Gibson



Tenille Townes



Tenille Townes



Tenille Townes



Ozuna



Ozuna



Ozuna



Chicago Members Neil Donell and Lee Loughnane



Chicgo members-Robert Lamm, Neil Donell, Lee Loughnane, Ray Herrmann, James Pankow and Keith Howland



Chicgo members-Robert Lamm, Neil Donell, Lee Loughnane, Ray Herrmann, James Pankow and Keith Howland



610 Stompers



610 Stompers



Quest Love



Jimmy Fallon



Jimmy Fallon



Tina- The Tina Turner Musical Cast with Adrienne Warren



Adrienne Warren



Adrienne Warren



Adrienne Warren and the cast of Tina-The Tina Turner Musical



Adrienne Warren and the cast of Tina-The Tina Turner Musical



Adrienne Warren and Skye Turner



Mehret Marsh and Skye Turner



Andre De Shields and Adrienne Warren



Amber Gray



Reeve Carney



Eva Noblezada, Amber Gray, Reeve Carney, Andre De Shields snd the cast of Hadestown



Reeve Carney



Andre De Shields



Reeve Carney



Eva Noblezada, Amber Gray, Reeve Carney, Andre De Shields snd the cast of Hadestown



Eva Noblezada and Andre De Shields



Eva Noblezada, Andre De Shields and Reeve Carney



Eva Noblezada, Andre De Shields and Reeve Carney