Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Article Pixel Nov. 27, 2019  

The 93rd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® once again kicks off the holiday season. Millions of families will tune in to watch the excitement unfold on Thursday, Nov. 28 as Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker of NBC News' "TODAY" host the broadcast from 9 a.m.-noon in all time zones.

There will be Broadway performances from the casts of Hadestown, Beetlejuice, Ain't Too Proud, and Tina!

BroadwayWorld was recently in attendance at day two of rehearsal for the big event and you can check out the photos below!

Check out photos from Day One here!

The Macy's Parade has must-see entertainment for everyone in the family. Joining the festivities will be stars from a variety of global music genres from pop, R&B and country to Latin and K-Pop, with a few noteworthy special appearances thrown in the mix. Appearing or performing onboard one of Macy's signature floating stages will be Natasha Bedingfield, Black Eyed Peas, Chicago, Ciara, Josh Dela Cruz, Celine Dion, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Debbie Gibson, former NASA astronauts Kay Hire & Janet Kavandi, Chris Janson, Idina Menzel, Lea Michele, MISS AMERICA 2019 Nia Franklin, NHL legends Dominic Moore and Eddie Olczyk, the cast & Muppets of Sesame Street, NCT 127, Ozuna, Billy Porter, Kelly Rowland, That Girl Lay Lay, TLC, Tenille Townes and Chris Young; with an extra special appearance by the one-and-only Santa Claus.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Radio City Rockettes

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Radio City Rockettes

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Radio City Rockettes

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Radio City Rockettes

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
BOSS Kids

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
That Girl Lay Lay

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
That Girl Lay Lay

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
That Girl Lay Lay

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Manhattan Youth Ballet

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Manhattan Youth Ballet

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Young People's Chorus

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Idina Menzel

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Idina Menzel

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Idina Menzel and the Young People's Chorus

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Idina Menzel

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
NCT 127

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
NCT 127

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
NCT 127

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Billy Porter

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Gamma Phi Circus

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Billy Porter

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Chris Janson

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Chris Janson

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Debbie Gibson

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Debbie Gibson

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Debbie Gibson

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Debbie Gibson

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Tenille Townes

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Tenille Townes

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Tenille Townes

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Ozuna

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Ozuna

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Ozuna

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Chicago Members Neil Donell and Lee Loughnane

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Chicgo members-Robert Lamm, Neil Donell, Lee Loughnane, Ray Herrmann, James Pankow and Keith Howland

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Chicgo members-Robert Lamm, Neil Donell, Lee Loughnane, Ray Herrmann, James Pankow and Keith Howland

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
610 Stompers

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
610 Stompers

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Quest Love

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Jimmy Fallon

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Jimmy Fallon

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Tina- The Tina Turner Musical Cast with Adrienne Warren

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Adrienne Warren

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Adrienne Warren

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Adrienne Warren and the cast of Tina-The Tina Turner Musical

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Adrienne Warren and the cast of Tina-The Tina Turner Musical

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Adrienne Warren and Skye Turner

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Mehret Marsh and Skye Turner

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Andre De Shields and Adrienne Warren

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Amber Gray

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Reeve Carney

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Eva Noblezada, Amber Gray, Reeve Carney, Andre De Shields snd the cast of Hadestown

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Reeve Carney

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Andre De Shields

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Reeve Carney

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Eva Noblezada, Amber Gray, Reeve Carney, Andre De Shields snd the cast of Hadestown

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Eva Noblezada and Andre De Shields

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Eva Noblezada, Andre De Shields and Reeve Carney

Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Eva Noblezada, Andre De Shields and Reeve Carney



Related Articles

From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy



  • Photo Coverage: AIN'T TOO PROUD, BEETLEJUICE, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
  • Photo Coverage: Meet The Cast of ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN IN THE THEATER: THE MUSICAL WORLD OF MAURY YESTON
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA at Paper Mill Playhouse Celebrate Opening Night
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA Take Opening Night Bows
  • Photo Coverage: GR42 SINGS IN THE HEIGHTS at the Green Room 42
  • Photo Coverage: Mark William Holds a CD Release Concert at The Green Room 42