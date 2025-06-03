Petition Launches For BOOP! THE MUSICAL to Perform on the Tony Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new online petition has launched to get Jasmine Amy Rogers and BOOP! The Musical a performance slot at the Tony Awards. The fan-made petition comes after the Tony Awards recently announced the performance slate for this year's ceremony, which included all the nominees for Best Musical and Best Musical Revival, along with Real Women Have Curves and Just In Time, excluding BOOP! The Musical.

The letter – posted by Jacob Rivera-Sanchez and cast member Christian Probst – points out that Rogers is the "only Best Actress in a Musical nominee with a currently-running show without a featured performance scheduled for the telecast." It kindly asks CBS to consider having the 26-year-old perform "Something to Shout About," with composer David Foster on the piano, on the broadcast.

Watch Jasmine Amy Rogers perform "Something to Shout About" exclusively for BroadwayWorld.

"The Tony Awards are a platform that celebrate, elevate, and amplify the best of Broadway from this past season," it reads. "And we hope that you consider giving BOOP! The Musical and its nominated Best Actress the opportunity to be showcased on The 78th Annual Tony Awards this Sunday, live on CBS!"

The petition also lists off the accolades that Rogers has received for her breakthrough performance, including Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, along with nominations at the Theatre World Awards, Drama League Awards, and Chita Rivera Awards.

"Jasmine Amy Rogers has the chance to represent not only herself and her nominated show, but young girls and black audiences across the country as the iconic 'Betty Boop,'" the petition continues, also sharing that she is "the first historically-correct Black woman to portray the iconic cartoon character."

Rogers commented on the initial Instagram post, thanking those who signed and saying "y’all are so sweet."

Director Jerry Mitchell also took to social media to comment on the lack of performance slot for the production, sharing a viral video of the musical's act two opening number, "Where Is Betty?"

"This 58 second clip of #WhereIsBetty from @boopthemusical #productionnumber has 3,000,000 views and counting," the caption reads. "The Tony Awards, broadcast live on CBS on June 16, 2024, were watched by 3.51 million viewers. Just saying......... Where is Betty?"



Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski