Peri Mauer's WOMAN ON A JOURNEY to be Presented by New York Repertory Orchestra

Composer Peri Mauer's new piece for orchestra,Woman on a Journey, will be premiered December 4, 2021, 8pm, at Church of St. Mary the Virgin (145 West 46 St., NYC) by New York Repertory Orchestra, David Leibowitz, Music Director. The composition was commissioned by the orchestra to honor Marguerite Iskenderian, a cellist and founding member tragically killed by a hit-and-run automobile earlier this year. Also on the program are works by Norman Dello Joio and William Grant Still. Admission is FREE, with a suggested donation of $15.00. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination must be shown and wearing of masks are required. http://www.reverbnation.com/perimauer https://composersforum.org/event/woman-on-a-journey-for-orchestra-2021/

Peri Mauer's music has been featured in concerts presented by Bargemusic, Women Composers Festival of Hartford, Bard College, Gamper Festival of Contemporary Music in Bowdoin, Maine, New York Composers Circle, Relevant Tones, a contemporary classical music podcast, Access Contemporary Music's Sound of Silent Film Festival, Music with a View at the Flea Theater for which she also served as conductor and cellist, NYU Contemporary Music Ensemble, Composers Concordance, among many others. She is a recipient of multiple ASCAP Plus Awards, grants from New Music USA, Composers Now, Meet the Composer, and orchestral commissions from Jackson Heights Orchestra and LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts. This is her second commission from New York Repertory Orchestra. The first, lIluminations of the Night, premiered in 2013 to critical acclaim.

Her music has been a regular feature in Princeton, NJ's WPRB Classical Discoveries radio program. Also a professional cellist, Peri has performed with American Symphony Orchestra, Radio City Music Hall Orchestra, New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players, Encompass New opera Theater, The Chelsea Symphony, etc., and can be seen playing her cello in the Golden Globe and Emmy Award winning Amazon Prime TV series Mozart in the Jungle. A native New Yorker born and raised in the Bronx, she is a graduate of LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts (the "Fame" school), and holds degrees from Bard College and Manhattan School of Music. ‎www.reverbnation.com/perimauer